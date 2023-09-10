Lee and Margot Moving Northwards, May Create Dangerous Ocean Swells And Surf.

- Advertisement -

While Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot seem to be moving northwards and not threatening land with hurricane force winds, Lee is still creating huge ocean swells that may endanger people close to shorelines, the National Hurricane Center in Miami has warned.

Surfers, windsurfers, swimmers, and pleasure boaters are warned to take extreme care.

Swells generated by Lee are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, and are spreading westward to the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda over the remainder of this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to begin along most of the U.S. East Coast tomorrow and worsen through next week. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Meanwhile Margot is expected to reach hurricane force winds within the next couple of days, but looks like it will turn northwards away from the Caribbean. According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast:

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Margot was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 39.6 West. Margot is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A gradual turn to the north-northwest and north is expected during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is still anticipated, and Margot is likely to become a hurricane within the next couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center.