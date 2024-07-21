Let There Be Light Says Bishop! Guyana Getting 100,000 Streetlamps.

- Advertisement -

The government of Guyana will soon be buying 100,000 street lights which will be installed across the country to enhance communities and “improve the livelihoods” of residents.

Presumably this means that some small businesses will be able to function after dark using light shed from the new lamps.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during a recent community outreach to Roxanne Burnham Gardens, South Georgetown.

This comes not long after Guyana was reporting diffiulties in generating enough power for existing needs, so marks a notable upturn in the country’s fortunes.

The minister said that his ministry has since put out a public tender to purchase the streetlights.

“We have put out a public tender to buy 100,000 streetlights. As a matter of fact, the tender document has been prepared and we are just checking all the fine print and then we will be launching it,” Minister Edghill stated.

He noted that the project is expected to be rolled out within the next few months.

The minister added that to accommodate the streetlights, a steady power supply is needed to keep them working. That supply, however, is not available in some of the communities.

Nevertheless, it will soon become available with the current gas-to-energy project that is quickly moving to completion.

The street lights will not be solar powered, as in the case in some other parts of the Caribbean.

“A massive streetlight programme throughout the length and breadth of Guyana is coming in a wave but it also has to be tied with us getting additional power to the grid,” the minister said.

Minister Edghill said that the streetlights will also come in handy to complement lights that have traffic cameras attached to them.

The public works ministry is urging residents to take care of the lights, since it has been observed that many were destroyed by persons within the villages where they have been installed.

The causes of the vandalism are not known, but it is common for people who have street lamps outside their homes to complain of interruptions in their sleep due to lamps shining into bedrooms.

Source: Guyana Information Service.