Minister of Public Infrastructure the Hon Ian Patches Liburd is thanking the people of St. Christopher One (East Basseterre) for giving him, in 2015, the opportunity to serve as their representative and having earned the name ‘Action Minister’ he is asking them to renew the mandate on June 5 for him to continue with the job he has done so well.

“I want to thank the people, the families of East Basseterre for continuing to put their confidence in me and I can assure you once given the opportunity again, I will never let you down,” said the Hon Ian Patches Liburd on Sunday May 31 at a Team Unity Stronger, Safer Future – Virtual Candidate Launch, where he was launched as a Team Unity Candidate.

The colourful virtual candidate launch ceremony was chaired by Team Unity’s candidate for St. Christopher Three (West Basseterre) Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett. It was also addressed by among others, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, all who endorsed the minister.

“I always thank Almighty God for blessing me with this opportunity and for blessing me with the opportunity to continue to serve the beloved country of my birth,” said the Hon Liburd. “I thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to offer myself to be of service to my constituency – a constituency in which I was born, a constituency in which I was raised, and a constituency in which I still live.”

