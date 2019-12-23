Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, said that life expectancy within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has gone up in her presentation in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Senator Phipps said that in 2012, life expectancy for males would have been 68.8 years, but had increased to an average of 74 years. For females in 2012, it was 74 years, but has now increased to an average of 78 years, making the average life expectancy today across genders 76 years.

“St. Kitts and Nevis over the last 40, 50 years or more would have had massive improvements in conditions of living and the socio-economic general situation,” she said, a stark contrast to that of the 1950s, where “the life expectancy in this country was pegged at 50 years of age.”