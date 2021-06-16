By Michelle Roberts
Exactly a year on from the discovery that a cheap steroid drug prevented Covid deaths, researchers say they have found another life-saving therapy.
It is expensive – a potent intravenous infusion of antibodies to neutralise the virus, rather than dampen the body’s inflammatory response to it.
Results from the Recovery trial suggest it could help one in three of those in hospital with severe Covid.
For every 100 patients treated, experts calculate, it would save six lives.
Ground-breaking treatment
But only those who have not already made any antibodies of their own to fight the virus should be given the treatment, which costs between £1,000 and £2,000.
Kimberley Featherstone, 37, who received the treatment during the trial, said: “I feel very lucky that the trial was up and running by the time I was taken to hospital with Covid-19 and I was able to receive this ground-breaking treatment.
“I’m happy that by participating I played a part in finding out this treatment is successful.”
The monoclonal antibody treatment, made by Regenoron, binds to the virus to stop it infecting cells and replicating.
In the trial, which included nearly 10,000 UK hospital patients, it significantly reduced the:
- risk of death
- length of hospital stay, by four days on average
- likelihood of needing a ventilator to breathe
Joint chief investigator Sir Martin Landray said: “Giving them this combination of two antibodies by an intravenous infusion then actually reduces their chances of dying by a fifth.
“What we found is now here we can use an antiviral treatment, in this case these antibodies, in patients who have got a one in three chance of dying untreated and we can reduce that risk for them.”
Great uncertainty
The treatment was given in addition to the anti-inflammatory steroid drug dexamethasone, which itself cuts death risk by up to a third for the sickest Covid patients.
Sir Peter Horby, the other chief investigator, said there had been great uncertainty about whether antibody therapies were the right approach, when some other studies had found no benefit.
Using blood plasma from recovered patients – which contains antibodies that should recognise and fight the virus – has not proved effective as a Covid therapy, for example.
But the antibody treatment used in the Recovery trial contains large doses of two specific antibodies, made in the lab, that are good at latching on to the pandemic virus.
Sir Peter said: “It is wonderful to learn that even in advanced Covid-19 disease, targeting the virus can reduce mortality in patients who have failed to mount an antibody response of their own.
Questions in India over doubling of gap between AstraZeneca doses
India’s main opposition party, Congress, has questioned the decision by Narendra Modi’s government to double the gap between the doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, asking whether it was prompted by a vaccine shortage.
Reuters yesterday reported that the government had increased the gap without the agreement of the scientific group that it said recommended the move, citing three members of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) advisory body.
Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, said the government was trying to cover up a vaccine shortage. “India needs quick & complete vaccination,” Gandhi said in a tweet.
The AstraZeneca shot accounts for nearly 90% of the 257.5m vaccine doses administered in India, where some states have curtailed vaccination programmes over supply constraints.
The government said that the gap was increased based on scientific evidence and that the issue had been discussed in detail by members of NTAGI as well as its working group on Covid.
“We have a very open and transparent system where decisions are taken on scientific basis,” said NK Arora, chairman of the working group, according to a government statement.
Arora said that the decision to expand the gap to up to 16 weeks had been made to provide “flexibility” for those who may not be able to get the second dose at 12 weeks.
India’s health minister, Harsh Vardhan, said India has a robust mechanism to evaluate data, reiterating that the decision to increase the gap was based on science. “It’s unfortunate that such an important issue is being politicised” he said in a tweet.
Kim Jong Un warns over North Korea food shortages and extended Covid restrictions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned about possible food shortages and called for his people to brace for extended Covid-19 restrictions as he opened a major political conference to discuss national efforts to salvage a broken economy.
The North’s fragile economy has decayed further amid pandemic border closures, which choked off trade with China, while devastating typhoons and floods last summer decimated crops.
Monitors assessing the situation in North Korea have yet to see signs of mass starvation or major instability, but some analysts say conditions could be aligning for a perfect storm that undercuts food and exchange markets and triggers public panic. The Korea Development Institute, a South Korean government think tank, said last month the North could face food shortages of around a million tons this year.
Kim Tong-Hyung reports for Associated Press that experts widely doubt North Korea’s claim that it has not had a single Covid case, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.
Politico’s London Playbook this morning has what it is labelling a scoop about a government document setting out proposals for what life in the UK might look like once step 4 of the unlocking roadmap is reached. The key points from the White Hall document include:
- Some form of working from home is set to continue for the long haul, offices could be required to install ventilation systems and a raft of other measures are likely to be needed.
- The paper draws up three potential options on work-from-home messaging: the government could either tell the public to go back to work, remain neutral, or encourage people to work from home. Ministers are being advised to reject the first option, and instead err toward caution with a “hybrid approach.”
- There is stinging criticism of the existing government policy on sick pay, urging ministers to do more to support people isolating.
In the UK, Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has not made many friends in the NHS overnight with his statement in his ConservativeHome podcast: “Ultimately, the NHS is there to serve the British people, not the British people there to serve the NHS, and therefore we may need to spend more money on hospitals but you can’t run society just to stop the hospitals being full, otherwise you’d never let us get in our cars and drive anywhere or do any of the other things that people want to do, so there has to be some proportionality.”
The quote seems to ignore there that we do in fact in the UK take a great deal of precautions – speed limits, seat belts, an entire system for punishing dangerous driving – over driving but that’s by-the-by.
You can expect some media follow-up to those comments later on from Dr Julia Grace Patterson, who heads up the EveryDoctor campaign.
In the meantime, Rees-Mogg’s colleague Liz Truss is doing the media round, and PA report she had this to say on Sky News about his views. Truss is International Trade Secretary and presumably was hoping to talk about things other than this:
We are taking a pragmatic approach. The key is making sure that everybody gets vaccinated – by July 19 we will have all over-40s vaccinated so we are protected as a society. That’s what we need to do in order to be able to fully open up the economy.
Jacob has his views and those are his views. But what I’m telling you is the reason we are doing this, the reason we are taking these measures is to protect lives and that’s what’s important.
|Total:
|177,420,212
|+21,359
|3,838,747
|+718
|161,869,013
|+38,281
|11,712,452
|83,565
|22,761.4
|492.5
Latest News
June 16 (GMT)
Updates
- 18 new cases in Saint Kitts and Nevis [source]
- 6 new cases in Guinea-Bissau [source]
- 5 new deaths in El Salvador [source]
- 350 new cases and 2 new deaths in Uzbekistan [source]
- 647 new cases and 7 new deaths in Kyrgyzstan [source]
- 1,068 new cases and 15 new deaths in Kazakhstan [source]
- 2,331 new cases and 40 new deaths in Thai