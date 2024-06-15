LIFT Programme Opens To New Applicants On Monday, June 17

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The application process for the government’s primary social programme, Livelihood Improvement for Family Transformation (LIFT), will open for new applicants on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The online portal for new applications is lift.gov.kn. It will go live at 9 a.m. and will remain open as registration will be continuous. Persons without internet access or who are not familiar with technology can get in-person assistance at community centres or at the Department of Social Development and Gender Affairs administration office on Victoria Road. Assistance will also be available to seniors by calling the Seniors Services Unit at 665-3983, while persons living with a disability can contact the Disabilities Unit at 665-3984.

At a press conference on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room, Minister of State responsible for Social Development and Gender Affairs, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the LIFT programme is designed to “assist more families in need by putting more money into households, with benefits ranging up to $600 per month.”

She added that LIFT also seeks to promote equity, and the threshold of $2,500 “better targets those who earn the least and are subject to more indicators of poverty.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, Azilla Clarke, shared that there are five priority categories for the social assistance programme. These are individuals and families that are employed, particularly those with children; single-parent families; persons with disabilities; caregivers of children with disabilities; and seniors, particularly those receiving minimal pension benefits with no other sources of income.

New applicants are strongly advised to register with a valid email address that they or a trusted individual access regularly. This will ensure timely communication and facilitate efficient information processing.