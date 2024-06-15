LIFT SKN Programme Launches New Era Of Support For Vulnerable Families In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Azilla Clarke, Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, presented the operational framework of the LIFT [Livelihood Improvement for Family Transformation] SKN Programme at a press conference on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room, highlighting its role in supporting vulnerable families.

“The LIFT SKN Programme’s application process begins a new phase on June 17, 2024, providing ongoing access for new applicants,” Clarke stated, adding that assistance is available for those needing help with the application process, ensuring inclusivity.

PS Clarke noted that verification involves a meticulous review of submitted documents and cross-referencing with existing data. The collaboration with the Social Security Board plays a crucial role in maintaining programme integrity.

According to PS Clarke, the programme prioritises support for unemployed families, single parents, and persons with disabilities, with eligibility based on an income threshold of $2,500 per month. Approved beneficiaries will receive support for up to 24 months, with possible extensions.

Clarke emphasised that the LIFT SKN Programme will reintroduce a case management approach aimed at connecting individuals and families with essential information, services, and opportunities. The programme is designed to foster independence and assist individuals and families in realising their full potential. Regular meetings with assigned officers will facilitate the creation and adjustment of care plans tailored to the specific needs and goals of the participants.

The permanent secretary assured that an established Appeals and Grievance Process will allow applicants to contest decisions or report unfair treatment. The LIFT SKN Programme represents a commitment to empowering lives and transforming communities, with expectations for a positive impact.