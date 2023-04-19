Lightning Strike Reportedly Kills Florida Boat Captain, Injures Passenger

Reports are that a Florida boat captain was killed on Sunday after his boat was believed to have been struck by lightning, officials said.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Peter Strong of West Melbourne.

A passenger was also injured.

According to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, first responders were alerted to a report that lightning had struck a boat on the Indian River in Brevard County.

It is reported that life-saving measures were tried on Strong. However, he did not survive his injuries, officials said.