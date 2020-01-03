The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advised of a planned interruption to customers at Braziers Estate on Wednesday.

Power outage: Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Why: To remove one three-phase transformer and install two single-phase transformers to improve power quality and reduce line losses.

Areas to be affected: Braziers Estate in the area in close proximity to Royalty Apartment Building.

NEVLEC apologises for any inconveniences that may be caused by the outage, and reminds customers that in each case service may be delayed to later than the time specified. Customers are reminded to take every precaution to safeguard electrical equipment at all times of interruption and restoration to the electrical supply

Those seeking additional information are asked to call the customer service office at the following numbers:

Customer Service: 469-7243/7245 or 662-5799

Emergency Service: 469-9100 or 662-5811