Lisa Marie Presley, Singer and Daughter of Elvis, Dies Aged 54

By
.
-
LISA MARIE PRESLEY
- Advertisement -

BBC- Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis, has died at the age of 54, her mother has said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said.

Lisa Marie, also a singer, was rushed to hospital earlier on Thursday. US media say she suffered cardiac arrest.

She was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California, sources told US outlet TMZ.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Lisa Marie Presley at Mad Max: Fury Road premiere in 2015Reuters
Presley appeared at the 2015 premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road – her daughter Riley Keough acted in the film

Her mother gave no details about the possible cause of death.

Citing a source close to Lisa Marie Presley, TMZ reported that the star was found unresponsive in her bedroom on Thursday morning. At about the same time her former husband Danny Keough, who also lives at the property, arrived and performed CPR.

The outlet said that she had suffered a “full arrest” before a bystander administered epinephrine – commonly known as adrenaline – to help her regain a pulse.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards, taking Presley to hospital.

Days before her death, she had visited Graceland, the mansion owned by her father in Memphis, Tennessee, to celebrate what would have been his 88th birthday on 8 January.

Elvis Presley with his wife Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and their 4 day old daughter Lisa Marie Presley on February 5, 1968 in Memphis, TennesseeGetty Images
Elvis and Priscilla Presley with Lisa Marie at just four days old in 1968

Tributes started pouring in from across America soon after Lisa Marie’s death was reported.

Actor Tom Hanks played her father’s manager Col Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis. On behalf of the couple, Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson posted on Instagram that their hearts were “broken”.

“Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie,” she wrote.

“She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.”

Pop star Michael Jackson and his bride Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson hold each others hands outside Heim Pal Children's Hospital where they distributed toys in Budapest, Hungary August 6, 1994Reuters
Lisa Marie was married to Michael Jackson in the 1990s

Lisa Marie Presley was last seen in public on Tuesday night at the Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills.

Accompanied by her mother, the pair were seen in tears as they watched the show, where Austin Butler won best actor in a film drama, for his portrayal of her father in Luhrmann’s movie.

During an emotional speech, the actor thanked the Presley family for their help during the film.

“Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” Butler said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Baz Luhrmann and Lisa Marie Presley attend THR Presents Live: ELVIS @ Ross House on December 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaGetty Images
Director Baz Luhrmann’s film about Elvis Presley is likely to be in the running for this year’s Oscars

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie went on to follow in her father’s footsteps and forged a career in music. The star released three albums, with her 2003 debut studio album selling hundreds of thousands of copies and receiving generally positive reviews.

The star was also well-known for a series of high-profile marriages to pop legend Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

She had four children, including the actress Riley Keough. Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, killed himself in 2020.

The Presley family: Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough welcome fans during the 75th birthday celebration for Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. January 8, 2010Reuters

The Presley family: Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough in 2010

Last August, Presley wrote an an essay on grief for US publication People about “the horrific reality” of how she felt after her son’s death.

- Advertisement -