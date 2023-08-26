Little Santo Domingo In Miami Under Threat From Developers.

The Little Santo Domingo neighborhood in Miami, Florida is now one of the most endangered historic communities in the United States, squeezed out by rising real estate prices and redevelopment, with pricey art galleries replacing small neighborhood businesses.
In the United States, the word ‘historical’ can have surprising meanings. In fact a stretch in the neighborhood along NW 17th Avenue between 28th and 36th streets.was nicknamed Little Santo Domingo, by former Miami mayor as recently as 2003 when Dominicans moved in to revitalize a run down area of Miami.
The official settlement of the Allapattah neighborhood was in the mid-1800s, and was home to many different groups over the decades, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The name means “alligator” in the Indian Seminole language.
Miami’s Black residents who were displaced by the construction of I-95 in Overtown moved in during the 1950s. An influx of Cuban immigrants also settled in during the 1960s after the Cuban Revolution. Immigrants from countries in Central America and the Caribbean followed.
Civil unrest in the 1980s made the area commericially undesirable, and it was then that Dominican businesses owners who were prepared to run shop fronts without insurance started to move in.
The Allapattah Collaborative is trying to respond to concerns like these. For example, the organization is working to buy commercial property in the area so that space for small businesses could remain accessible and affordable.
It recently launched the Thrive in Place fund to help raise money so that it can make that type of purchase. The Miami Foundation also recently invested $500,000 to the organization through its Open for Business program.
Sources: Miami Herald, WLRN.