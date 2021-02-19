By Monique Washington

The Cherry Garden Livestock Association and the New River Farmer’s Association, are the recipients of a US $7000 grant from the Food And Nutrition, FAN, which was funded by McGill University in Canada for a data-gathering project.

FAN seeks to improve Household Nutrition Security and Public Health in the CARICOM.

According to the FAN website “The project builds on the lessons and outcomes from the “Farm to Fork” project and the findings and recommendations of the EvLivestock and crop associations on Nevis receives US$7000 grantsaluation of the POS Declaration, and seeks to determine how previous and proposed research can best be scaled up and incorporated into more nutrition-sensitive, gender-responsive food systems for CARICOM.”

Chair of the FAN country team and Nutrition Surveillance Coordinator in the Ministry of Health in St. Kitts, Latoya Mathew-Duncan said that the two groups have long been incorporated into Nevis society.

“These groups were chosen on merits to accept a grant of US $7000 from the FAN project,” she said.

She noted that the project aims to improve the quality and diversity of the diet of populations by engaging with stakeholders designing implementing evaluating and integrating packages of intervention.

“ The project reviews the diet of children women and men and their food sources to determine their diet best chosen and consumed developed and also to assist the research team to address and identify leverage points within the local food system to increase healthy eating and sustainable rural livelihood.”

Minister of Agriculture Alexis Jeffers, who was present at the handing over of the check, congratulated both groups and encouraged them to “pursue their goals.”

“Those entities have shown that they are serious about pursuing their goals and objectives in agriculture. The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis would be the beneficiary of their effort. I want to encourage both entities to pursue their goals as indicated in their proposal and to ensure that we are realizing what we have always been talking about and that is food security here on the island of Nevis, not just security but sustainability and resilience,” he said.

Jeffers pointed out the importance of both livestock farming and crop farming in the Federation.

“The livestock industry is important to us here on the island as well as the crop industry. We believe agriculture can play a meaningful role in transforming the lives of the people of this country,” he said.