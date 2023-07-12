Local Company TDC Has Celebrated 50 Years of Incorporation.

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 11, 2023 (MMS-SKN) — Under the theme ‘Your Neighbour, Your Partner, Your Future’, the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company Limited (TDC) on Monday July 10 celebrated the ‘TDC Day’, marking the 50th anniversary of the company’s incorporation.

“Today is actually 50 years after the purchase, by the promoters of TDC, of the assets of J. W. Thurston and Company Limited, and H. F. Wildy and Company Limited were finalised,” said Mr Earl Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the TDC Group of companies.

Mr Kelly made the remarks at the TDC Home and Building Depot at the CAP Southwell Industrial Park in Basseterre, where the 50th anniversary cake cutting ceremony that was presided over by Assistant Manager, TDC Client Relations and Marketing Department, Ms Jhanelle Brown, and attended by senior management and staff, was held.

According to Mr Kelly, on the 9th of January 1973, the promoters of the company signed an agreement with the owners of the two companies (J. W. Thurston and Company Limited, and H. F. Wildy and Company Limited) to purchase their assets. Part of the deal required that they needed, by way of a public issue of shares, to raise $1 million within six months.

“That six months’ period ended on the 10th of July 1973,” observed Mr Kelly. “So that is what we are celebrating today, not the establishment of TDC, because TDC was established on the 9th of January, but that final event that took place on the 10th of July because if the shares were not purchased, the deal would not have gone through. This is a very important day in the history of the company.”

In attendance included TDC Executive Director, Mr Nick Menon; Senior Manager for the TDC Home and Building Depot, Mr Iston Williams; TDC Marketing Manager, Mr Kashka Thompson; and senior management team from the TDC Home and Building Depot. Also present were senior departmental representatives from E-Commerce, Inventory, Purchasing, Customs, and the Credit Departments.

A similar activity was held in Nevis organised and executed by Managing Director, TDC Nevis Limited, Mr Ernie France. It was held at the TDC Home and Building Depot at Pinney’s Industrial Estate. As was done in St. Kitts, the cake was shared among TDC staff and TDC clients who were present.

Also celebrated on TDC Day were ‘Birthday Twins’, one each from St. Kitts and from Nevis, persons who shared the same birthday with the TDC Group of Companies and are TDC customers. The ‘Birthday Twin’ in St. Kitts was Ms Carlene Phipps who received her gift basket from Assistant Manager, TDC Client Relations and Marketing Department, Ms Jhanelle Brown, at a function that was held at the TDC Plaza in downtown Basseterre.

However, the Nevis TDC ‘Birthday Twin’, Mr Michahail Manners, received his gift basket at the TDC Home and Building Depot at Pinney’s Industrial Estate, after the cutting of the cake. Presentation of the gift basket to the Birthday Twin was made by Manager of the TDC Home and Building Depot in Nevis, Mr Colin Freeman, as General Manager TDC Nevis Limited, Mr Ernie France, congratulated him.

Celebrations marking TDC Day that were held at the TDC Home and Building Depot at the CAP Southwell Industrial Park in Basseterre.

“They were born on the 10th of July, not necessarily 50 years ago, but they are celebrating their birthday on 10th of July,” said Mr Kelly of the two ‘Birthday Twins’.

Congratulations to birthday celebrants did not stop at the two ‘Birthday Twins’. Mr Kelly also extended birthday wishes to a special person whose birthday was also on Monday July 10. He said: “And so I understand our Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, is celebrating her 70th birthday today. So I want to use this opportunity to wish her all the very best on the occasion and wish her a long life and happiness.”

The day had started with a Promotional Media Tour to various media houses in St. Kitts and Nevis where members of the TDC Executive updated the general public on activities marking the TDC 50th Anniversary since they started in February.

General Manager for TDC Nevis Limited, Mr Ernie France, was a guest on Mr Evered Webbo Herbert’s Morning Show on the Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, was followed by Finance Director, Ms Maritza Bowry’s visit at Studio 327 Good Morning SKN, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the TDC Group of companies, Mr Earl Kelly on Island Tea on WINN FM in St. Kitts.

In the afternoon, TDC Executive Director Mr Nick Menon, and TDC Marketing Assistant, Client Relations & Marketing, Mr Dominic Matthew, were guests on Freedom FM’s Issues with host Mr Maurice ‘EK’ Flanders, and after that, Mr Dominic Matthew was a guest on Power Mix Show with Mr Ronnie Rascal on the National Broadcasting Station, ZIZ.

Source: Press Release.