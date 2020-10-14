BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Glynis Wilkes, Manager of the Basseterre and Old Road Fisheries Complexes, encouraged local fishermen from across the island to supply their fish to the relevant complexes to meet the protein needs of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“For us to supply the protein needs of our customers, bring your fish so we can sanitize it better at the Basseterre and Old Road Fisheries Complexes so that we can meet the demands of our customers,” said Ms. Wilkes. “We have the proper facility for this so we would rather it becomes ours so that we can increase the protein needs.”

Ms. Wilkes said that the Department of Marine Resources has rolled out an initiative where fishers can purchase ropes, wires and all the necessary supplies for fish at a discounted price.

She noted that as government organizations the Basseterre and Old Road Fisheries Complexes face several challenges, with the main one being the inadequate amount of fish from local fishermen to supply customer demand.

“We have an inability to purchase fish from fishermen on demand because we are dealing with a fixed budget that we need to increase,” said Ms. Wilkes. “Given the COVID-19 Pandemic, we have seen an increase in demand for fish from our customers and fisheries products as well. As a result of this, our customers have been demanding more and more fish. So, an increase in demand would only mean an increase in budget to meet the fish protein needs of our lovely citizens and St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The Department of Marine Resources aims to contribute to food security and nutrition in the Federation. The Department’s vision is “To conserve, manage, develop and sustainably use fisheries, aquaculture, and marine resources in the waters of St. Kitts and Nevis; and to monitor and control all fishing vessels nationally including those beyond national jurisdiction.”