Local Government Junior Council Programme Relaunched

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – In an effort to generate interest in Local Government, the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Local Government has relaunched the Local Government Junior Council programme, with nominations held Tuesday, October 10.

Nomination Day was held at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy; and Election Day will be October 19, 2023.

Participating schools are Eight Mile Rock High, Jack Hayward Junior and Senior High Schools, Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy, Grand Bahama Academy, Sister Mary Patricia Junior High School, and St. Georges High School.

Once nominated, the students will also participate in election day activities including working the polls.

Held under the theme, “Advancing Local Government through Youth Empowerment,” the programme was originally designed to mentor leadership in young Bahamians through their development and participation in social, political, and recreational aspects of their schools.

The programme was originally launched by government in 2009 in six Family Island schools namely, Central Abaco High, Jack Hayward High, St. George’s High, North Andros High, R.N. Gomez All-Aged, and San Salvador High when students in grades 10 and 11 were allowed to plan and execute projects in their schools and communities.

While working on the projects, the students partnered with Local Government Councils and school organizations.

In 2019, the programme became dormant but has now been relaunched and will now include grades seven to 12 in both public and private schools.

Once elected, each Council will be given $4,000 to assist with their projects and will also be responsible for selecting three Boards: Grounds; Facilities; and Academic, Athletic and Activities (AAA).

They will be expected to complete two projects – one school and one community.

The swearing-in ceremony is tentatively scheduled for October 30.