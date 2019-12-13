Local Police Officers have successfully completed the Regional Security System’s (RSS) Basic Law Enforcement Training Course, with two of them receiving special awards., it was announced Friday.

The group consisted of five officers — Jerel Matthew, Hillarine Hercules, Shyan Williams, Jamal Edwards and Jermaine Jacobs. Officer Edwards was named the Most Outstanding Student overall for the course and also copped the award for Best Male in Physical Training. Best Female in Physical Training was awarded to Officer Williams.

“I am honoured by the fact that all our officers were successful in completing the course and one was adjudged the best student with overall best performance and scores. This is a clear indication that our force will be in good hands in years to come if these officers maintain their focus and professionalism,” Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams, said.

The course included law enforcement personnel from Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Dominica, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and ran for twelve weeks, concluding Dec. 6.

The first ten weeks were spent in Barbados, where officers covered topics such as First Aid, Communication, Internal Security, Weapon Handling, Field Craft, Map Reading Tactics, Responding to Disasters, Human Rights, Prisoner Handling, Search and Rescue, as well as Maritime Law Enforcement.

The remaining two weeks were spent in St. Vincent and the Grenadines participating in a Jungle Hazards Operation.

Officer Jacobs described the course as physically and mentally demanding, but added that it helped to build self-discipline.