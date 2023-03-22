Local SKN Poets Featured on World Poetry Day

by Kevon Browne

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN) – St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO observed this year’s World Poetry Day (March 21) spotlighting several local poets.

Including Ms Jihan Williams, who expresses what poetry really means to her and encourages others to embrace the art form.

https://fb.watch/jpPJxKFmqp/

Mr. Creighton Pencheon speaks on the history of World Poetry Day and recites one of his original pieces.

https://fb.watch/jpPWRdRGOz/

And Interim Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the OAS, Sonia Boddie-Thompson, read her poem “Black Is My Story” at the inauguration of #InterAmericanWeekforPeopleofAfricanDescent highlighting again how poetry tells stories, expresses emotions and preserves cultural perspective.

https://fb.watch/jpPUdhjj0T/