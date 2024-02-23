Locally-Made Products Among Top Sellers At USVI Agriculture And Food Fair

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The recently held 52nd Annual Agriculture and Food Fair held in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands (USVI), became a significant platform for showcasing St. Kitts and Nevis’ local products and produce, attracting around 30,000 visitors over its three-day course, (February 17-19).

The event highlighted the Federation’s agricultural and agro-processed products, with Essence, Castor Oil, Guava Cheese, Cassava Chips, and Soaps emerging as some of the top sellers.

The delegation from the Federation, led by the Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, and Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Cooperatives, comprised Kyla Gibson and Zilma Dickenson from the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Cooperatives, along with Camesha Morton from Natures Best of Nevis and Leon Cuffy from Arise and Essence of St. Kitts. Other attendees included Permanent Secretary, Miguel Flemming and Marketing Manager, Alicia Whyte from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister Duggins reflected on the significance of this year’s representation at the USVI Agriculture and Food Fair.

“For the first time since the early 1980s, small businesses from St. Kitts and Nevis were represented, marking a historic moment in the Federation’s ongoing efforts to promote its agricultural sector and small businesses on an international stage,” said Minister Duggins. “This commitment underscores the dedication and progress of St. Kitts and Nevis in elevating its local industries and fostering global partnerships.”

Reflecting on the remarkable turnout and enthusiastic reception of St. Kitts and Nevis’ products at the USVI Agriculture and Food Fair, Permanent Secretary Flemming shared insights on the success and appeal of the Federation’s offerings.

“Each year hundreds of visitors flock to the St. Kitts and Nevis booths to buy our products because of the high quality and wide range of products offered,” he stated while emphasising the strong reputation and growing demand for the Federation’s products in the US Virgin Islands and beyond.

This positive reception, he said, extends to the USVI supermarkets, with plans underway for exporting local produce, agro-processed goods, and other products from St. Kitts and Nevis, further cementing the islands’ presence in regional markets.