Loch Ness Monster Hunt Fails, But Brings Monster Benefits To Scottish Tourism.

Organisers said visitors from around the world joined the hunt despite appalling weather.

Alan McKenna, from volunteer research group Loch Ness Exploration, was on a boat using a hydrophone system to capture the underwater sounds of the Highlands loch.

He said when they were testing the system on Friday, they heard four distinctive “gloops”.

“We all got a bit excited, ran to go make sure the recorder was on and it wasn’t plugged in,” he sheepishly admitted.

The first written records of monster date from the 7th Century when a chronicler told how many years before, the Irish monk St Columba had banished a water beast from the River Ness.