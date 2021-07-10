The 24-hour lockdown in St. Kitts and Mevis has been removed and some elements of normalcy set to return next week though a nightly curfew remains in place.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris who said the county can now reposition on a path to a full restoration of normalcy.

He announced new measures that will see a reopening of the economy in a phased and safe manner and under strict COVID-19 protocols

New rules he said will take effect from Monday for the next 14 days

Among the new rules is the removal of a 24-hour lockdown. A night curfew will remain in place, however, but will now be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am daily.

Dr Harris said all persons employed by the public service, statutory bodies and state own cooperations shall resume work and that businesses shall return to normal working hours subject to curfew hours

He however indicated that all vendors are to remain in the public market and passenger buses will be allowed a maximum of 10 passengers.

Inter-island travel is also set to resume while churches, nurseries, daycares, can operate.

Sporting events are allowed and beaches will be opened for exercise.

The prime minister announced that quarantine for fully vaccinated passengers will be reduced to 3 days and children will be treated the same once with a fully vaccinated adult.

Quarantine remain the same for unvaccinated travellers.