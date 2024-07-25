Long-Awaited Pension Payments To Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) Commences

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – A historic milestone was achieved in St. Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, July 25, 2024, as the government, led by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, commenced pension payments to hundreds of retired Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) who had been unjustly denied by the previous administration.

The occasion was marked by a brief ceremony in front of Government Headquarters that was attended by members of the Federal Cabinet, senior government officials, representatives of the Pension Reform Task Force, and retired GAEs.

Commenting on the significance of today’s event, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said it was imperative for his government to honour the commitment and dedication of those who have tirelessly served the country without the assurance of a secure future.

“Our GAEs are the backbone of our public services. They are our traffic wardens, ensuring the safety of our children on their way to school. They are our environmental workers, keeping our streets, drains, and alleyways clean. They are our messengers, delivering vital documents across our nation securely. They are our drivers, custodians, technicians, and more,” he said. “For too long, they have served without the guarantee of a pension, a basic right that was unjustly taken from them.”

Dr. Drew explained that in 2021, the formula for calculating gratuity for GAE workers was altered, reducing their gratuity by two-thirds.

Prime Minister Drew said this uncaring act was not just a financial cut, but rather a blow to the dignity and recognition of this important classification of workers.

“Today, we rectify this travesty. We restore the dignity of our GAEs and honour their hard work and dedication to our nation. The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has always stood for supporting and empowering the working class, and today, we reaffirm this commitment,” he said. “Our Government Auxiliary Employees, formerly known as non-established workers, now have a streamlined and coordinated framework for their appointment, terms and conditions of employment, discipline, and dismissal. Most importantly, we have established the Government Auxiliary Employees’ Commission to extend pension coverage to these employees, ensuring their future security,” Prime Minister Drew added.

To further underscore the significance of the exercise and the importance of worker protection, the cheques to the retired GAEs in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony were symbolically presented by Cabinet Ministers including Prime Minister Dr. Drew; Senior Minister, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; the Honourable Konris Maynard, and the Honourable Marsha Henderson.

The pension payments to the retired GAEs are retroactive to January, 2024. Following the initial payouts, the GAEs will now receive monthly pension payments for the rest of their lives.