LONG COVID-19 LESS LIKELY IN VACCINATED, UK HEALTH AGENCY SAYS
The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday released a new review of 15 studies finding that “long COVID-19” — COVID-19 symptoms that develop after acute coronavirus infection — is less likely to affect those who have been vaccinated against the virus.
According to the review, the UKHSA concluded that people who have received at least two doses of the Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are half as likely to get long COVID-19 compared to their unvaccinated counterparts, Reuters reported.
“These studies add to the potential benefits of receiving a full course of the COVID-19 vaccination,” Mary Ramsay, head of immunization at UKHSA, reportedly said. “Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious symptoms when you get infected and may also help to reduce the longer-term impact.”
Four studies connected to the review compared the symptoms of people before and after vaccination.
Three other studies revealed that after vaccination, participants reported improvements in their long COVID-19 symptoms as opposed to the symptoms worsening, the news outlet noted.
===================================================
WORLD COVID STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
416,401,042
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|416,401,082
|+597,937
|5,858,501
|+2,558
|339,302,200
|+687,452
|71,240,381
|85,227
|53,420
|751.6
|1
|USA
|79,639,934
|949,269
|50,565,047
|28,125,618
|14,198
|238,335
|2,841
|932,888,181
|2,791,809
|334,151,810
|2
|India
|42,723,558
|509,903
|41,843,446
|370,209
|8,944
|30,473
|364
|754,284,979
|538,001
|1,402,013,486
|3
|Brazil
|27,664,958
|639,822
|24,252,534
|2,772,602
|8,318
|128,668
|2,976
|63,776,166
|296,618
|215,010,767
|4
|France
|21,877,555
|135,579
|17,594,977
|4,146,999
|3,371
|333,968
|2,070
|240,847,561
|3,676,620
|65,507,875
|5
|UK
|18,393,951
|159,839
|16,254,900
|1,979,212
|393
|268,664
|2,335
|471,996,065
|6,894,016
|68,464,599
|6
|Russia
|14,659,880
|+179,284
|342,383
|+748
|11,643,393
|+172,468
|2,674,104
|2,300
|100,385
|2,345
|269,300,000
|1,844,066
|146,036,002
|7
|Turkey
|13,079,683
|91,117
|12,162,979
|825,587
|1,128
|152,424
|1,062
|137,991,532
|1,608,084
|85,811,169
|8
|Germany
|12,692,042
|120,924
|9,153,100
|+164,000
|3,418,018
|2,274
|150,703
|1,436
|104,701,826
|1,243,214
|84,218,635
|9
|Italy
|12,205,474
|151,684
|10,503,380
|1,550,410
|1,119
|202,354
|2,515
|181,678,193
|3,012,028
|60,317,557
|10
|Spain
|10,707,286
|96,906
|7,996,440
|2,613,940
|1,459
|228,866
|2,071
|471,036,328
|10,068,286
|46,784,164
|11
|Argentina
|8,766,174
|124,585
|8,480,557
|161,032
|1,884
|191,115
|2,716
|33,602,893
|732,591
|45,868,556
|12
|Iran
|6,860,255
|134,053
|6,351,542
|374,660
|3,489
|80,015
|1,564
|46,144,867
|538,217
|85,736,616
|13
|Colombia
|6,026,988
|137,439
|5,844,659
|44,890
|342
|116,435
|2,655
|32,794,013
|633,546
|51,762,627
|14
|Netherlands
|5,842,989
|21,414
|3,547,585
|2,273,990
|188
|339,780
|1,245
|21,107,399
|1,227,432
|17,196,391
|15
|Poland
|5,438,029
|108,515
|4,693,111
|636,403
|1,092
|143,942
|2,872
|32,510,613
|860,539
|37,779,348
|16
|Mexico
|5,321,744
|+21,207
|313,608
|+643
|4,566,672
|+26,574
|441,464
|4,798
|40,584
|2,392
|14,713,887
|112,208
|131,130,110
|17
|Indonesia
|4,901,328
|145,455
|4,349,848
|406,025
|1,839
|17,617
|523
|78,506,109
|282,178
|278,215,314
|18
|Ukraine
|4,603,930
|+31,513
|103,565
|+310
|3,839,314
|+27,684
|661,051
|177
|106,308
|2,391
|19,176,424
|442,798
|43,307,393
|19
|Japan
|4,055,675
|+79,896
|20,701
|+207
|3,178,799
|+81,051
|856,175
|1,444
|32,227
|164
|36,691,638
|291,555
|125,848,170
|20
|South Africa
|3,645,269
|97,431
|3,511,001
|36,837
|546
|60,231
|1,610
|22,723,984
|375,470
|60,521,515
|21
|Philippines
|3,644,597
|+2,671
|55,223
|+77
|3,520,545
|+6,130
|68,829
|309
|32,557
|493
|27,792,157
|248,263
|111,946,556
|22
|Israel
|3,474,127
|9,651
|3,226,276
|238,200
|971
|372,521
|1,035
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|23
|Belgium
|3,460,301
|+12,762
|29,778
|+54
|2,407,788
|+26,681
|1,022,735
|380
|296,475
|2,551
|31,204,266
|2,673,552
|11,671,462
|24
|Peru
|3,456,789
|208,622
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1,270
|102,524
|6,187
|26,620,405
|789,531
|33,716,748
|25
|Czechia
|3,451,318
|+28,239
|37,991
|+17
|3,199,367
|+11,739
|213,960
|272
|321,315
|3,537
|51,972,628
|4,838,616
|10,741,218
|26
|Canada
|3,210,617
|35,679
|3,040,840
|134,098
|912
|83,874
|932
|57,519,466
|1,502,638
|38,278,986
|27
|Portugal
|3,111,858
|20,620
|2,554,403
|536,835
|147
|306,633
|2,032
|33,409,187
|3,292,044
|10,148,463
|28
|Malaysia
|3,083,683
|32,180
|2,868,538
|182,965
|194
|93,336
|974
|46,639,582
|1,411,670
|33,038,581
|29
|Australia
|2,972,398
|+25,836
|4,726
|+57
|2,745,617
|222,055
|223
|114,412
|182
|62,483,516
|2,405,082
|25,979,786
|30
|Chile
|2,677,692
|40,698
|1,835,912
|801,082
|880
|138,151
|2,100
|31,710,404
|1,636,041
|19,382,403
|31
|Thailand
|2,639,062
|+16,462
|22,519
|+27
|2,478,251
|+10,868
|138,292
|687
|37,656
|321
|17,270,775
|246,429
|70,084,173
|32
|Romania
|2,596,269
|61,880
|2,167,427
|366,962
|1,155
|136,434
|3,252
|20,356,569
|1,069,741
|19,029,439
|33
|Switzerland
|2,596,064
|13,101
|1,711,204
|871,759
|194
|296,446
|1,496
|18,064,494
|2,062,792
|8,757,304
|34
|Vietnam
|2,572,087
|39,122
|2,242,273
|290,692
|2,926
|26,044
|396
|77,963,670
|789,431
|98,759,359
|35
|Sweden
|2,409,081
|16,543
|1,621,089
|771,449
|92
|236,151
|1,622
|17,964,116
|1,760,940
|10,201,435
|36
|Austria
|2,362,662
|+38,256
|14,471
|+44
|2,039,041
|+35,931
|309,150
|201
|259,925
|1,592
|152,737,266
|16,803,197
|9,089,774
|37
|Denmark
|2,288,628
|4,139
|1,706,480
|578,009
|31
|392,877
|711
|123,568,921
|21,212,463
|5,825,298
|38
|Iraq
|2,281,566
|24,764
|2,200,244
|56,558
|229
|54,733
|594
|17,766,825
|426,212
|41,685,438
|39
|Greece
|2,216,411
|24,917
|1,977,370
|214,124
|489
|214,344
|2,410
|61,782,277
|5,974,823
|10,340,436
|40
|Bangladesh
|1,919,102
|28,872
|1,703,309
|186,921
|1,289
|11,468
|173
|13,064,245
|78,065
|167,350,965
|41
|Serbia
|1,855,174
|14,553
|1,619,374
|221,247
|173
|213,723
|1,677
|8,546,068
|984,541
|8,680,260
|42
|Hungary
|1,730,366
|+8,883
|42,851
|+97
|1,478,480
|+10,036
|209,035
|203
|179,862
|4,454
|10,538,698
|1,095,437
|9,620,546
|43
|S. Korea
|1,552,851
|+90,430
|7,202
|+39
|825,776
|+22,771
|719,873
|313
|30,246
|140
|15,804,065
|307,827
|51,340,781
|44
|Jordan
|1,508,950
|13,554
|1,306,415
|188,981
|1,234
|145,547
|1,307
|15,693,789
|1,513,757
|10,367,445
|45
|Georgia
|1,496,156
|+15,315
|15,683
|+55
|1,300,062
|+10,894
|180,411
|376,227
|3,944
|15,445,949
|3,884,072
|3,976,741
|46
|Pakistan
|1,491,423
|+2,465
|29,877
|+49
|1,388,517
|+4,792
|73,029
|1,534
|6,546
|131
|25,896,758
|113,659
|227,845,820
|47
|Kazakhstan
|1,293,901
|+1,508
|13,494
|+7
|1,236,236
|+5,394
|44,171
|528
|67,598
|705
|11,575,012
|604,724
|19,140,999
|48
|Slovakia
|1,288,524
|+19,955
|18,145
|+22
|1,024,885
|+20,206
|245,494
|251
|235,824
|3,321
|6,092,181
|1,114,981
|5,463,933
|49
|Ireland
|1,255,571
|6,291
|1,097,198
|+10,753
|152,082
|67
|249,753
|1,251
|11,178,132
|2,223,507
|5,027,254
|50
|Morocco
|1,156,356
|15,820
|1,128,575
|11,961
|293
|30,738
|421
|11,237,010
|298,696
|37,620,176
|51
|Norway
|1,068,686
|1,513
|88,952
|978,221
|23
|194,660
|276
|9,852,076
|1,794,545
|5,490,013
|52
|Cuba
|1,062,154
|8,476
|1,049,295
|4,383
|37
|93,868
|749
|12,920,253
|1,141,829
|11,315,398
|53
|Bulgaria
|1,049,543
|34,686
|757,444
|257,413
|601
|152,915
|5,054
|8,925,539
|1,300,423
|6,863,564
|54
|Lebanon
|1,023,935
|9,872
|682,977
|331,086
|186
|151,115
|1,457
|4,795,578
|707,746
|6,775,845
|55
|Croatia
|1,021,777
|14,584
|977,885
|29,308
|171
|251,410
|3,588
|4,419,159
|1,087,342
|4,064,185
|56
|Nepal
|974,039
|11,902
|942,737
|19,400
|100
|32,483
|397
|5,350,721
|178,438
|29,986,484
|57
|Tunisia
|968,393
|27,145
|897,866
|43,382
|200
|80,570
|2,258
|4,212,591
|350,488
|12,019,221
|58
|Bolivia
|886,108
|+1,104
|21,331
|+17
|758,421
|+2,480
|106,356
|220
|74,268
|1,788
|2,666,178
|223,462
|11,931,263
|59
|UAE
|870,358
|2,288
|806,286
|61,784
|86,309
|227
|132,301,629
|13,119,663
|10,084,225
|60
|Slovenia
|863,386
|+4,716
|6,136
|+14
|740,833
|+24,194
|116,417
|125
|415,209
|2,951
|2,549,417
|1,226,034
|2,079,402
|61
|Belarus
|843,717
|6,278
|828,579
|8,860
|89,336
|665
|12,161,006
|1,287,658
|9,444,279
|62
|Lithuania
|826,841
|8,172
|718,219
|100,450
|92
|310,766
|3,071
|7,588,190
|2,852,005
|2,660,651
|63
|Ecuador
|800,320
|35,038
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|759
|44,272
|1,938
|2,470,170
|136,643
|18,077,510
|64
|Uruguay
|788,676
|6,794
|734,803
|47,079
|162
|225,771
|1,945
|5,537,584
|1,585,218
|3,493,264
|65
|Costa Rica
|771,027
|7,829
|597,452
|165,746
|145
|149,147
|1,514
|3,544,847
|685,713
|5,169,580
|66
|Azerbaijan
|752,605
|9,105
|696,565
|46,935
|73,158
|885
|6,414,158
|623,495
|10,287,432
|67
|Panama
|745,367
|7,970
|719,801
|17,596
|83
|168,448
|1,801
|5,417,385
|1,224,293
|4,424,910
|68
|Guatemala
|740,011
|16,661
|675,958
|47,392
|5
|40,103
|903
|3,781,718
|204,939
|18,452,875
|69
|Saudi Arabia
|732,596
|8,975
|698,842
|24,779
|1,010
|20,525
|251
|39,714,549
|1,112,668
|35,693,075
|70
|Sri Lanka
|630,599
|15,874
|595,649
|19,076
|29,250
|736
|6,205,382
|287,834
|21,558,926
|71
|Paraguay
|628,574
|18,027
|581,281
|29,266
|187
|86,406
|2,478
|2,487,668
|341,964
|7,274,643
|72
|Kuwait
|606,035
|2,522
|571,142
|32,371
|96
|138,586
|577
|7,357,729
|1,682,538
|4,372,994
|73
|Finland
|586,809
|2,215
|46,000
|538,594
|37
|105,642
|399
|9,732,091
|1,752,050
|5,554,687
|74
|Dominican Republic
|570,236
|4,349
|563,243
|2,644
|73
|51,725
|394
|3,054,996
|277,113
|11,024,374
|75
|Palestine
|561,630
|5,051
|510,533
|46,046
|127
|106,096
|954
|3,078,533
|581,556
|5,293,615
|76
|Myanmar
|550,824
|19,314
|518,884
|12,626
|10,015
|351
|6,744,468
|122,623
|55,001,577
|77
|Latvia
|533,871
|5,041
|387,891
|140,939
|77
|288,212
|2,721
|6,448,589
|3,481,287
|1,852,358
|78
|Venezuela
|508,042
|5,564
|489,438
|13,040
|230
|17,949
|197
|3,359,014
|118,671
|28,305,197
|79
|Singapore
|497,997
|913
|450,815
|46,269
|24
|84,050
|154
|22,888,183
|3,862,994
|5,924,986
|80
|Moldova
|487,283
|10,982
|444,553
|31,748
|174
|121,252
|2,733
|2,925,853
|728,051
|4,018,749
|81
|Libya
|475,604
|6,143
|426,540
|42,921
|132
|67,723
|875
|2,359,216
|335,935
|7,022,831
|82
|Bahrain
|473,462
|1,429
|421,533
|50,500
|20
|263,421
|795
|9,204,288
|5,121,013
|1,797,357
|83
|Ethiopia
|467,691
|7,428
|409,240
|51,023
|147
|3,911
|62
|4,438,797
|37,120
|119,578,360
|84
|Egypt
|459,198
|23,465
|390,489
|45,244
|122
|4,354
|222
|3,693,367
|35,020
|105,463,612
|85
|Mongolia
|458,309
|+834
|2,149
|+1
|313,256
|142,904
|192
|136,243
|639
|4,030,048
|1,198,030
|3,363,897
|86
|Estonia
|435,448
|+8,439
|2,139
|+17
|313,841
|+5,231
|119,468
|20
|327,902
|1,611
|2,998,868
|2,258,213
|1,327,983
|87
|Armenia
|410,155
|+1,774
|8,229
|+28
|381,700
|+2,574
|20,226
|137,996
|2,769
|2,840,443
|955,661
|2,972,230
|88
|Honduras
|404,764
|10,608
|127,289
|266,867
|105
|39,839
|1,044
|1,263,329
|124,343
|10,160,054
|89
|Oman
|370,620
|+1,430
|4,221
|+5
|347,243
|+2,114
|19,156
|78
|69,704
|794
|25,000,000
|4,701,825
|5,317,084
|90
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|365,589
|15,127
|192,218
|158,244
|112,568
|4,658
|1,675,607
|515,936
|3,247,703
|91
|Qatar
|351,949
|658
|343,536
|7,755
|36
|125,347
|234
|3,346,462
|1,191,843
|2,807,805
|92
|Kenya
|322,517
|5,632
|302,866
|14,019
|4
|5,791
|101
|3,304,677
|59,339
|55,691,112
|93
|Zambia
|309,870
|3,939
|303,332
|2,599
|5
|16,124
|205
|3,232,314
|168,191
|19,218,111
|94
|Cyprus
|295,686
|791
|124,370
|170,525
|60
|242,045
|648
|9,477,138
|7,757,857
|1,221,618
|95
|North Macedonia
|288,750
|8,793
|269,862
|10,095
|138,607
|4,221
|1,852,018
|889,011
|2,083,235
|96
|Réunion
|278,494
|603
|250,359
|27,532
|49
|307,498
|666
|1,424,291
|1,572,624
|905,678
|97
|Albania
|268,491
|3,420
|257,091
|7,980
|23
|93,463
|1,191
|1,714,529
|596,836
|2,872,698
|98
|Algeria
|262,570
|6,753
|175,366
|80,451
|25
|5,817
|150
|230,861
|5,115
|45,134,882
|99
|Botswana
|260,491
|2,603
|253,947
|3,941
|1
|107,260
|1,072
|2,026,898
|834,596
|2,428,599
|100
|Nigeria
|254,124
|3,141
|230,472
|20,511
|11
|1,185
|15
|4,233,363
|19,743
|214,419,270
|101
|Uzbekistan
|234,359
|+296
|1,609
|+2
|220,466
|+1,310
|12,284
|23
|6,841
|47
|1,377,915
|40,224
|34,255,842
|102
|Zimbabwe
|231,863
|5,378
|224,088
|2,397
|12
|15,240
|353
|2,034,801
|133,747
|15,213,805
|103
|Montenegro
|227,045
|2,641
|221,413
|2,991
|60
|361,424
|4,204
|1,146,795
|1,825,540
|628,195
|104
|Mozambique
|224,767
|2,189
|218,558
|4,020
|13
|6,879
|67
|1,251,954
|38,316
|32,674,167
|105
|Kyrgyzstan
|200,175
|+54
|2,935
|+3
|193,385
|+207
|3,855
|131
|29,883
|438
|1,907,195
|284,710
|6,698,734
|106
|Luxembourg
|175,408
|979
|156,877
|17,552
|11
|273,012
|1,524
|4,039,211
|6,286,788
|642,492
|107
|Afghanistan
|171,519
|+97
|7,513
|+9
|150,273
|+274
|13,733
|1,124
|4,251
|186
|879,811
|21,805
|40,349,328
|108
|Uganda
|162,802
|3,575
|99,684
|59,543
|97
|3,386
|74
|2,414,784
|50,223
|48,080,824
|109
|Maldives
|161,113
|289
|145,029
|15,795
|25
|289,782
|520
|2,139,659
|3,848,446
|555,980
|110
|Ghana
|157,992
|1,429
|156,085
|478
|3
|4,918
|44
|2,275,959
|70,848
|32,124,351
|111
|Namibia
|156,843
|3,995
|152,182
|666
|5
|59,966
|1,527
|940,126
|359,442
|2,615,512
|112
|El Salvador
|147,786
|4,011
|123,870
|19,905
|153
|22,600
|613
|1,693,464
|258,967
|6,539,306
|113
|Laos
|140,030
|+345
|602
|+4
|7,660
|131,768
|18,804
|81
|997,658
|133,972
|7,446,775
|114
|Rwanda
|129,326
|1,452
|45,522
|82,352
|9,599
|108
|4,675,124
|347,012
|13,472,526
|115
|Jamaica
|127,233
|2,750
|73,688
|50,795
|25
|42,665
|922
|825,252
|276,732
|2,982,138
|116
|Cambodia
|124,343
|+204
|3,015
|119,353
|+157
|1,975
|7,274
|176
|2,829,751
|165,538
|17,094,221
|117
|Trinidad and Tobago
|121,271
|3,535
|96,275
|21,461
|22
|86,201
|2,513
|610,097
|433,665
|1,406,841
|118
|Guadeloupe
|119,534
|808
|2,250
|116,476
|21
|298,660
|2,019
|855,965
|2,138,656
|400,235
|119
|Cameroon
|118,675
|1,915
|106,050
|10,710
|13
|4,297
|69
|1,751,774
|63,432
|27,616,691
|120
|China
|107,196
|+102
|4,636
|101,141
|+81
|1,419
|7
|74
|3
|160,000,000
|111,163
|1,439,323,776
|121
|Martinique
|101,298
|854
|104
|100,340
|26
|270,277
|2,279
|645,857
|1,723,237
|374,793
|122
|Angola
|98,555
|1,899
|96,427
|229
|2,855
|55
|1,401,427
|40,595
|34,522,308
|123
|Iceland
|93,933
|56
|75,685
|18,192
|2
|272,399
|162
|1,682,013
|4,877,719
|344,836
|124
|DRC
|85,793
|1,316
|50,930
|33,547
|913
|14
|846,704
|9,010
|93,972,114
|125
|Senegal
|85,454
|1,957
|83,284
|213
|5
|4,895
|112
|999,537
|57,251
|17,458,894
|126
|Malawi
|85,065
|2,599
|73,208
|9,258
|67
|4,268
|130
|539,131
|27,050
|19,930,965
|127
|Ivory Coast
|81,237
|791
|79,031
|1,415
|2,961
|29
|1,387,320
|50,564
|27,436,819
|128
|French Guiana
|77,349
|385
|11,254
|65,710
|8
|248,529
|1,237
|583,564
|1,875,043
|311,227
|129
|Suriname
|77,334
|+131
|1,303
|49,322
|+3
|26,709
|11
|129,938
|2,189
|224,622
|377,415
|595,159
|130
|Malta
|70,211
|593
|67,641
|1,977
|3
|158,329
|1,337
|1,211,456
|2,731,882
|443,451
|131
|Eswatini
|68,858
|1,384
|67,269
|205
|11
|58,372
|1,173
|468,627
|397,259
|1,179,650
|132
|Fiji
|63,509
|820
|61,685
|1,004
|70,022
|904
|494,533
|545,250
|906,984
|133
|Madagascar
|62,844
|1,335
|56,500
|5,009
|224
|2,179
|46
|387,097
|13,420
|28,844,571
|134
|Guyana
|62,360
|1,199
|59,782
|1,379
|7
|78,667
|1,513
|526,616
|664,324
|792,710
|135
|Sudan
|59,903
|3,831
|40,329
|15,743
|1,316
|84
|562,941
|12,370
|45,508,564
|136
|Mauritania
|58,577
|973
|57,377
|227
|30
|12,083
|201
|721,620
|148,858
|4,847,695
|137
|French Polynesia
|56,658
|637
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|199,822
|2,247
|283,543
|138
|Cabo Verde
|55,846
|400
|55,370
|76
|23
|98,706
|707
|400,982
|708,722
|565,782
|139
|Belize
|55,653
|632
|51,797
|3,224
|6
|135,961
|1,544
|486,930
|1,189,575
|409,331
|140
|Syria
|53,011
|3,035
|43,759
|6,217
|2,914
|167
|146,269
|8,041
|18,189,629
|141
|Barbados
|52,310
|302
|46,793
|5,215
|181,666
|1,049
|569,535
|1,977,923
|287,946
|142
|Channel Islands
|47,564
|139
|44,495
|2,930
|269,541
|788
|1,198,282
|6,790,557
|176,463
|143
|Gabon
|47,446
|302
|44,222
|2,922
|3
|20,532
|131
|1,558,188
|674,292
|2,310,850
|144
|New Caledonia
|41,681
|+1,337
|287
|+3
|26,939
|+606
|14,455
|40
|143,752
|990
|98,964
|341,314
|289,950
|145
|Seychelles
|38,766
|159
|37,803
|804
|390,255
|1,601
|99,335
|146
|Papua New Guinea
|38,671
|610
|36,743
|1,318
|7
|4,193
|66
|249,149
|27,017
|9,221,793
|147
|Curaçao
|38,465
|260
|37,455
|750
|3
|232,864
|1,574
|474,856
|2,874,744
|165,182
|148
|Burundi
|37,923
|+21
|38
|773
|37,112
|3,042
|3
|345,742
|27,738
|12,464,480
|149
|Andorra
|37,361
|150
|36,480
|731
|14
|482,289
|1,936
|249,838
|3,225,131
|77,466
|150
|Togo
|36,693
|271
|35,145
|1,277
|4,270
|32
|677,881
|78,886
|8,593,189
|151
|Mayotte
|36,572
|187
|2,964
|33,421
|129,009
|660
|176,919
|624,090
|283,483
|152
|Guinea
|36,329
|436
|32,684
|3,209
|49
|2,650
|32
|587,607
|42,860
|13,709,971
|153
|Tanzania
|33,549
|796
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|537
|13
|62,490,734
|154
|Aruba
|33,531
|198
|33,271
|62
|7
|311,910
|1,842
|177,885
|1,654,713
|107,502
|155
|Bahamas
|32,972
|766
|25,559
|6,647
|9
|82,566
|1,918
|215,256
|539,031
|399,339
|156
|Lesotho
|32,434
|696
|23,116
|8,622
|14,948
|321
|391,628
|180,490
|2,169,800
|157
|Mali
|30,286
|717
|28,214
|1,355
|1,429
|34
|610,285
|28,793
|21,195,798
|158
|Haiti
|30,055
|809
|25,117
|4,129
|2,585
|70
|132,422
|11,388
|11,627,986
|159
|Faeroe Islands
|30,010
|24
|7,693
|22,293
|5
|610,406
|488
|770,000
|15,661,866
|49,164
|160
|Mauritius
|28,408
|762
|25,684
|1,962
|22,277
|598
|358,675
|281,271
|1,275,192
|161
|Hong Kong
|26,670
|224
|13,232
|13,214
|3,511
|29
|36,260,319
|4,773,824
|7,595,654
|162
|Benin
|26,552
|163
|25,506
|883
|5
|2,101
|13
|604,310
|47,818
|12,637,734
|163
|Somalia
|26,260
|1,345
|13,182
|11,733
|1,581
|81
|400,466
|24,108
|16,611,622
|164
|Brunei
|25,584
|+925
|98
|17,970
|+424
|7,516
|6
|57,586
|221
|711,068
|1,600,517
|444,274
|165
|Congo
|23,874
|375
|20,178
|3,321
|4,161
|65
|347,815
|60,614
|5,738,195
|166
|New Zealand
|23,509
|+1,181
|53
|16,091
|+125
|7,365
|4,700
|11
|6,362,899
|1,272,046
|5,002,100
|167
|Isle of Man
|22,178
|77
|21,881
|220
|258,596
|898
|150,753
|1,757,786
|85,763
|168
|Saint Lucia
|22,177
|347
|20,364
|1,466
|1
|119,883
|1,876
|131,297
|709,756
|184,989
|169
|Timor-Leste
|21,877
|124
|20,196
|1,557
|22
|16,096
|91
|241,439
|177,639
|1,359,156
|170
|Burkina Faso
|20,725
|375
|20,295
|55
|949
|17
|247,820
|11,351
|21,831,969
|171
|Taiwan
|19,732
|+67
|852
|17,711
|+60
|1,169
|826
|36
|11,138,097
|466,288
|23,886,722
|172
|Nicaragua
|17,895
|219
|4,225
|13,451
|2,650
|32
|6,752,393
|173
|Cayman Islands
|17,687
|16
|8,553
|9,118
|2
|264,088
|239
|222,773
|3,326,261
|66,974
|174
|Tajikistan
|17,382
|124
|17,241
|17
|1,758
|13
|9,884,861
|175
|South Sudan
|16,900
|137
|13,077
|3,686
|1
|1,482
|12
|330,958
|29,015
|11,406,592
|176
|Equatorial Guinea
|15,869
|182
|15,612
|75
|5
|10,739
|123
|273,437
|185,050
|1,477,638
|177
|Djibouti
|15,535
|189
|15,335
|11
|15,361
|187
|280,132
|277,002
|1,011,300
|178
|Gibraltar
|14,568
|101
|13,619
|848
|3
|432,606
|2,999
|504,669
|14,986,459
|33,675
|179
|CAR
|14,187
|113
|6,859
|7,215
|2
|2,857
|23
|81,294
|16,370
|4,965,923
|180
|San Marino
|13,988
|110
|13,226
|652
|4
|410,844
|3,231
|132,336
|3,886,862
|34,047
|181
|Grenada
|13,413
|+40
|214
|12,801
|+10
|398
|1
|118,313
|1,888
|133,166
|1,174,624
|113,369
|182
|Gambia
|11,911
|365
|11,461
|85
|4
|4,714
|144
|135,608
|53,671
|2,526,666
|183
|Yemen
|11,699
|2,107
|8,533
|1,059
|23
|379
|68
|265,253
|8,587
|30,890,708
|184
|Greenland
|11,428
|10
|+1
|2,761
|8,657
|8
|200,738
|176
|164,926
|2,896,996
|56,930
|185
|Bermuda
|11,246
|121
|10,919
|206
|181,665
|1,955
|777,624
|12,561,570
|61,905
|186
|Liechtenstein
|10,822
|+81
|75
|10,379
|+85
|368
|4
|282,514
|1,958
|80,413
|2,099,227
|38,306
|187
|Dominica
|10,669
|54
|9,771
|844
|147,615
|747
|158,133
|2,187,905
|72,276
|188
|Saint Martin
|9,774
|63
|1,399
|8,312
|7
|245,980
|1,586
|78,366
|1,972,216
|39,735
|189
|Eritrea
|9,679
|103
|9,516
|60
|2,669
|28
|23,693
|6,534
|3,626,024
|190
|Sint Maarten
|9,505
|84
|9,213
|208
|10
|217,675
|1,924
|62,056
|1,421,151
|43,666
|191
|Monaco
|9,085
|49
|8,840
|196
|4
|228,882
|1,234
|54,960
|1,384,627
|39,693
|192
|Niger
|8,724
|303
|8,380
|41
|1
|340
|12
|223,719
|8,730
|25,625,504
|193
|Comoros
|8,010
|+5
|160
|7,700
|+9
|150
|8,904
|178
|899,628
|194
|Bhutan
|7,916
|5
|5,528
|2,383
|10,079
|6
|1,865,177
|2,374,842
|785,390
|195
|Guinea-Bissau
|7,878
|164
|6,904
|810
|6
|3,855
|80
|121,379
|59,401
|2,043,385
|196
|Sierra Leone
|7,659
|125
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|929
|15
|259,958
|31,548
|8,239,951
|197
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7,444
|31
|7,235
|178
|279,660
|1,165
|30,126
|1,131,791
|26,618
|198
|Liberia
|7,360
|290
|5,747
|1,323
|2
|1,402
|55
|139,824
|26,631
|5,250,340
|199
|Antigua and Barbuda
|7,342
|134
|6,626
|582
|1
|73,979
|1,350
|18,901
|190,450
|99,244
|200
|Chad
|7,214
|190
|4,874
|2,150
|420
|11
|191,341
|11,131
|17,189,474
|201
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|6,727
|103
|6,523
|101
|17
|60,325
|924
|97,649
|875,682
|111,512
|202
|British Virgin Islands
|5,997
|61
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|9
|196,256
|1,996
|99,354
|3,251,432
|30,557
|203
|Sao Tome and Principe
|5,920
|71
|5,836
|13
|26,223
|314
|29,036
|128,616
|225,757
|204
|Turks and Caicos
|5,832
|35
|5,743
|54
|4
|147,399
|885
|419,792
|10,609,918
|39,566
|205
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|5,508
|40
|5,400
|68
|1
|102,362
|743
|65,141
|1,210,597
|53,809
|206
|Solomon Islands
|4,910
|65
|1,126
|3,719
|11
|6,875
|91
|5,117
|7,165
|714,181
|207
|St. Barth
|3,687
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|371,449
|604
|56,491
|5,691,215
|9,926
|208
|Palau
|3,303
|4
|2,294
|1,005
|15
|181,145
|219
|33,708
|1,848,634
|18,234
|209
|Kiribati
|2,737
|+72
|9
|+1
|569
|2,159
|22,357
|74
|122,421
|210
|Anguilla
|2,497
|9
|2,469
|19
|4
|164,060
|591
|51,382
|3,375,953
|15,220
|211
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1,040
|1
|999
|40
|1
|180,932
|174
|17,358
|3,019,833
|5,748
|212
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|213
|Wallis and Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|9
|41,575
|641
|20,508
|1,878,022
|10,920
|214
|Montserrat
|163
|2
|161
|0
|32,620
|400
|7,796
|1,560,136
|4,997
|215
|Tonga
|141
|2
|139
|1,310
|107,638
|216
|Falkland Islands
|89
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|24,424
|8,632
|2,368,825
|3,644
|217
|Macao
|79
|79
|0
|119
|5,217
|7,861
|663,691
|218
|Samoa
|33
|3
|30
|165
|200,553
|219
|Vatican City
|29
|28
|1
|36,070
|804
|220
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|1
|16
|2
|621,139
|221
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|222
|Vanuatu
|7
|1
|6
|0
|22
|3
|23,000
|72,151
|318,777
|223
|Marshall Islands
|7
|7
|0
|117
|59,838
|224
|Saint Helena
|2
|2
|0
|328
|6,106
|225
|Micronesia
|1
|1
|0
|9
|116,979
|Total:
|416,401,082
|+597,937
|5,858,501
|+2,558
|339,302,200
|+687,452
|71,240,381
|85,227
|53,420.4
|751.6
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
[back to top ↑]
Latest News
February 16 (GMT)
Updates
- 21,207 new cases and 643 new deaths in M