Long COVID Symptoms May Ease Within a Year: Research, World Covid Stats

Long COVID Symptoms May Ease Within a Year

Long COVID, a condition with a wide range of persisting symptoms that occur following a COVID-19 infection, is still not well understood, but Israeli researchers have recently completed a study indicating the ailment may resolve relatively quickly.
The study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The BMJ looked at the health outcomes of nearly 2 million COVID-19 patients who developed mild illness after being infected. These patients tested positive for COVID-19 between March of 2020 and October of 2021 and included both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
  • Common health conditions that the researchers found associated with COVID-19 cases included the well-documented loss of smell; breathing issues; and impacts on concentration and memory.
  • The majority of the reported health conditions, such as hair loss, heart palpitations, chest pain and memory impairment, resolved or fell back to baseline levels within a year.
“Although the long covid phenomenon has been feared and discussed since the beginning of the pandemic, we observed that most health outcomes arising after a mild disease course remained for several months and returned to normal within the first year,” wrote the researchers.
Symptoms that kept on: However, some other conditions were noted to persist more than one year after a patient’s initial coronavirus diagnosis. Loss of smell and changes in the patients’ abilities to taste were found to still be significantly higher than in uninfected people a year after the patients tested positive for COVID-19.

WORLD COVID  STATS

Coronavirus Cases:

670,546,330

Deaths:

6,724,827

Recovered:

641,588,178
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

