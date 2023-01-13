Long COVID Symptoms May Ease Within a Year: Research, World Covid Stats

Long COVID, a condition with a wide range of persisting symptoms that occur following a COVID-19 infection, is still not well understood, but Israeli researchers have recently completed a study indicating the ailment may resolve relatively quickly. The study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The BMJ looked at the health outcomes of nearly 2 million COVID-19 patients who developed mild illness after being infected. These patients tested positive for COVID-19 between March of 2020 and October of 2021 and included both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Common health conditions that the researchers found associated with COVID-19 cases included the well-documented loss of smell; breathing issues; and impacts on concentration and memory.

The majority of the reported health conditions, such as hair loss, heart palpitations, chest pain and memory impairment, resolved or fell back to baseline levels within a year. “Although the long covid phenomenon has been feared and discussed since the beginning of the pandemic, we observed that most health outcomes arising after a mild disease course remained for several months and returned to normal within the first year,” wrote the researchers. Symptoms that kept on: However, some other conditions were noted to persist more than one year after a patient’s initial coronavirus diagnosis. Loss of smell and changes in the patients’ abilities to taste were found to still be significantly higher than in uninfected people a year after the patients tested positive for COVID-19. ===================================================== WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 670,546,330 view by country Deaths: 6,724,827 Recovered: 641,588,178 Highlighted in green = all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey = all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases) [back to top ↑] Latest News