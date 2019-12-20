The Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) Long Point Port will be extending its hours Friday, Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon in an effort to accommodate the needs of the public ahead of the Christmas holiday..

“This is the peak of the Christmas season and in so doing, we are facilitating the general public by opening Friday and Saturday. If you are clearing a package on behalf of someone, we are asking the consignee that is the person whose name is on the package, when they are going to send someone to clear the package, to give that person an authorization form,” said Mr. Roger Fyfield, Assistant Controller of Customs in the Nevis. “That authorization form could be accessed from our website www.skncustoms.com or you can simply write a note, address it to the Deputy Controller of Customs, Mr. Cynric Carey, asking the deputy controller to allow that person to clear your package on your behalf