Lost That Loving Feeling? Media Say Britney Spears’ Husband Has Filed For Divorce After One Year Of Marriage To Singer.

The pop star met and began dating Asghari, a model and actor, when he appeared in her video for the song Slumber Party in 2016.

She cited her desire to marry Asghari as among the reasons she wanted an end to the constraining conservatorship, which she said was preventing it. The two announced their engagement in September 2021 as it became clear she would be freed from the conservatorship, which ended that November.

Spears said she and Asghari had lost a baby early in a pregnancy in May 2022, about a month before they married.

Reports of the couple’s struggles have increased in recent months.

Their marriage was the first for Asghari, 29, and the third for Spears, 41. She was married for less than three days in 2004 to her childhood friend Jason Alexander, who attempted to crash her wedding to Asghari and was later convicted of misdemeanor trespassing and battery.

In 2004 she married the dancer Kevin Federline. Their three-year marriage came at a time of intense media scrutiny and increasing mental health struggles for Spears. Federline is the father of her two teenage sons, and has custody of the boys.

Spears was placed in the conservatorship run by her father in 2008.

At first she continued to release records, make videos, and perform live, including a major concert residency in Las Vegas. But as she appeared less frequently in public, fans began to demand that she be released from the arrangement, in what eventually become a major #FreeBritney movement.

Since the conservatorship ended, Spears has published recorded music, including a collaboration with Elton John in 2022, but has not performed live in years, nor announced plans to do so.

Her memoir, The Woman in Me, is scheduled to be released in October.

