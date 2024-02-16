Louis’ Impressive Form Continues with second century in same game

- Advertisement -

Young Kittitian batsman Mikyle Louis has once again captured the attention of the cricket region with another exceptional performance, scoring a second consecutive century in the ongoing regional 4day tournament against the Guyana Harpy Eagles at Warner Park

Following his remarkable maiden century earlier in the 4day encounter, Louis continued to showcase his talent as he smashed another impressive hundred in the second innings against the Guyana Harpy Eagles.

Following up his 112 from 222 balls in the first inning, he smashed 130 from 168 balls in the second to put the Leeward Island Hurricanes in a commanding position over the Guyana side.

Louis again showed his unique ability to drive straight and pull with composure and skill, reaching his second century.

Again, the small crowd erupted into cheers and applause as he removed his helmet and acknowledged the applause with a bat raise.

The Leeward Islands are in a commanding position, setting the Guyana side 460 on the final inning to win the game. They are 67/1 at stumps on the third day needing 393 on the final day to complete an unlikely victory.