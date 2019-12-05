The government of St. Kitts and Nevis announced Thursday it is embarking on a project in collaboration with Medici Land Governance to take aerial pictures around St. Kitts using a low-flying aircraft at 1,500 feet Dec. 9-17.

In October, Medici Land Governance, Overstock.com, Inc.’s blockchain subsidiary focused on land administration, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government to develop a cadaster system — a visual representation of land and other real property showing the location and extent of property, often with imagery and diagrams —to be integrated into its current land administration system.

High-resolution aerial imagery from the aircraft will be used for that purpose, and the public should consider itself “perfectly safe,” according to the announcement.