Made In Peru, Or Extraterrestrials With Three Fingers? Mexican Legislators Are Figuring It Out.

In a rather unusual legislative hearing on Tuesday, Mexican politicians were shown two well-preserved “bodies” that a Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast, Jaime Maussan, claimed were the remains of extra-terrestrial beings found in Peru. The Mexican legislators have yet to vote on the matter.

The two tiny “bodies”, displayed in cases, had three fingers on each hand and elongated heads.

Maussan said they were recovered in Peru near the ancient Nazca Lines in 2017. He said that they were about 1,000 years old, according to carbon dating analysis by Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM).

According to Maussan the “bodies” were discovered in a large underground cave by a man called Mario who was afraid to report his findings to the authorities or official scientists, since he assumed that in this case no one would know about his discovery, and most likely his life would be put under a big question.

Maussan said that Mario has forbidden to photograph his face in a photo or video and flatly refuses to show the cave in which he made this sensational discovery, just as he does not want to return the objects found in the first sarcophagus.

According to Mario, says Maussan, he has not reported the coordinates of the cave because so far he has showed the world only a tenth of all that is there.

The cave is a spacious hall from which deep tunnels run into in the depths of the earth, which he has not yet explored. He is afraid that if authorities learn about the exact location of the cave, this place will simply be destroyed.

The remains were not related to any life on Earth, Maussan said.

“I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution … to investigate it,” Maussan said.

Similar finds in the past have turned out to be the remains of mummified children.

UNAM on Thursday republished a statement first issued in 2017, saying the work by its National Laboratory of Mass Spectrometry with Accelerators (LEMA) was only intended to determine the age of the samples.

The dried-up bodies date back to 2017 and were found deep underground in the sandy Peruvian coastal desert of Nazca.

The area is well-known for gigantic enigmatic figures scraped into the earth and seen only from a birds-eye-view. Most attribute the Nazca Lines to ancient Indigenous communities, but the formations have captured the imaginations of many.

In 2017, Maussan made similar claims about non-human remains in Peru, and a report by the country’s prosecutor’s office found that the bodies were actually “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin”.

The report added that the figures were almost certainly human-made and that “they are not the remains of ancestral aliens that they have tried to present”.

The bodies were not publicly unveiled in Peru at the time, so it is unclear if they were the same as those presented to Mexico’s Congress on Tuesday.

The session, unprecedented in the Mexican Congress, comes two months after a similar one before the US Congress in which a former US Air Force intelligence officer claimed his country has probably been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.

The Mexican congressman Sergio Gutierrez, from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s ruling Morena party, said he hoped the hearing would be the first of other similar events in Mexico.

“We are left with reflections, with concerns and with the path to continue talking about this,” Gutierrez said.

But Maussan faced swift backlash and criticism from sceptics on Wednesday who questioned the authenticity of his presentation.

Julieta Fierro, researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, was among those to express scepticism, saying that many details about the figures “made no sense”.

Fierro added that the researchers’ claims that her university endorsed their supposed discovery were false, and noted that scientists would need more advanced technology than the X-rays they claimed to use to determine if the allegedly calcified bodies were “non-human”.

“Maussan has done many things. He says he has talked to the Virgin of Guadalupe,” she said.

“He told me extraterrestrials do not talk to me like they talk to him because I don’t believe in them.”

Source: Al Jazeera, news agencies.