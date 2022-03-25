Madeleine Albright: First Female US Sec. of State Dies at 84

- Advertisement -

The first female US secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, died from cancer at the age of 84 on Wednesday.

She was a defender of former US President Bill Clinton’s policies, who chose her in 1996 for the post. Prior to that, she had been the US ambassador to the United Nations.

Albright supported the expansion of NATO , pushed for intervention during the war in the Balkans, and tried to reduce the spread of nuclear weapons.

She was born in the former Czechoslovakia, and was a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe.

President Joe Biden has ordered flags at the White House and other federal buildings to be flown at half-staff until March 27.