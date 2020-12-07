(RT and other sources), December 7th, 2020– Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance on the victory claimed by his party in the parliamentary elections and announced a change in the work and economic recovery of the country.

“We know how to win and lose, and today it is up to all of Venezuela to win with a new parliament… There is a change in cycle, a positive, virtuous change of work, recovery. We are going towards a recovery of the country, economy, overcoming the blockade,” Maduro said at a conference, as streamed by the VTV channel.

According to the preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council, after 82 percent of the votes have been counted, the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole is leading the elections with 67.6 percent of the vote.

Second place belongs to the opposition party, Democratic Alliance, with 17.95 percent of votes.

Elections to the National Assembly, Venezuela’s single-chamber parliament, took place on Sunday, with 107 political parties running for seats.

The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, has refused to participate in the vote, among over 20 other parties.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro shows his ballot as he votes at a polling station during the election in Caracas, Venezuela on December 6, 2020. © Reuters / Fausto Torrealba

Election turnout, however, appeared to be rather modest as only 31 percent of some 20 million eligible voters cast their ballots, official figures indicate.

“We have recovered the National Assembly with the majority vote of the Venezuelan people,” Maduro said in a televised speech. “It’s a great victory without a doubt for democracy.”

The National Assembly has been led by US-backed Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself ‘interim president’ in 2019. Despite broad support from Washington and repeated attempts to oust Maduro, that even allegedly included a botched military coup, Guaido has failed to snatch power from the socialist president.

Guaido himself called the election a “fraud” and urged his supporters not to participate in it.

The allegations have been further reinforced by pro-Guaido foreign players, with the US and many of its allies refusing to accept any results of the election. The US secretary of state Mike Pompeo denounced the polls as a “sham”, insisting that the election “will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people”.

Venezuelan authorities, however, have flatly denied all the allegations of somehow fixing the polls and blasted the critics over their concerns for the country’s “democracy” and simultaneous rejection of any election it holds.

Although the election appears to be conclusive, probably little has changed, as it will not satisfy the foreign policy leaders of the United States, which has its own problems over the legitimacy of a disputed election, who continue to insist that the Maduro administration in Caracas is illegitimate and that the elections were not free and not fair.