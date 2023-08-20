Magazine Claims King Charles And Prince Harry Have Set Date For Peace Talks In War Of The Windsors.

- Advertisement -

Peace talks have been scheduled and the exact date and time that King Charles and Prince Harry are likely to ‘meet for peace talks’ has been set – but Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, also known as the Duchess of Sussex, is not expected to take part, according to a well-placed, but anonymous source, says the UK version of OK Magazine in an exclusive article.

Prince Harry, 38, is reportedly due to fly back home to California via London next month when his Invictus Games end in Germany and it looks like the meeting must be scheduled for September 17th, just over a week after the anniversary of the death of Charles’s mother Queen Elizabeth II.

“The King loves his son very much but he has been mortally wounded by what he has done. He will always be there for him but draws the line at public slanging matches.”

“If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the King, 74, is due to return from his summer holiday in Balmoral in mid September, meaning both the monarch and his youngest son will be in the British capital at the same time.

As such, it’s thought that the pair could meet with one another in the hopes of smoothing out tensions within the Royal Family, following the release of the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir Spare, and his and his wife’s Netflix docuseries.

Staff are reportedly making plans for the ‘peace talks’ to take place on September 17, ahead of the King’s trip to France on September 20, a source told OK! magazine.

The source said: ‘King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf.

‘The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.’

The insider added that Charles was also understood to have been upset by the claims his son made in his memoir Spare – particularly those concerning his wife Queen Camilla, who Harry felt ‘had sacrificed me on her personal PR altar’.

In his controversial biography Prince Harry claimed that he was only created to provide spare parts for his older brother William who is next in line to become King.

‘If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward,’ they told OK!.

Indeed, it was reported that Camilla herself was ‘hurt’ by the contents of the book, in which she was labelled ‘dangerous’ and a ‘villain’, according to one of her closest friends.

‘Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts,’ Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne – who was one of the Queen’s official companions at the King’s Coronation, told the Sunday Times.

‘But she doesn’t let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, “Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down – least said, soonest mended.”‘

Although Meghan is said to be accompanying Harry to the Invictus Games, the source said it was ‘highly unlikely’ that she would be included in any ‘peace talks’ that took place between Harry and the King. Whether she will visit England at all, or just head straight back from Germany to California is not clear.

Source: MSN, OK Magazine.Daily Mail.