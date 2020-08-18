A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Guatemala, 6 km to the south of Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa, the country’s seismologists said.

The quake happened at 10:01 UTC, at a depth of 100 kilometres, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

The nearest settlement to the epicentre of the quake is Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa with a population of 62,100 people.

No injuries or damage has so far been reported.

One observer in San José Pinula reported “Moderate shaking : We were awakened by the house settling sounds and a few seconds later we started feeling the shaking. We became aware of the fact that we had some things laying around that would’ve made an emergency exit difficult.“

Another observer in San Pedro la Laguna—77.1 km North of epicenter—said: It felt like a truck hit my house. It lasted very briefly, maybe 5 seconds.