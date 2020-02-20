Host prime minister and Caricom Chairman Mia Mottley told the end of summit news conference that the leaders had been able, during their deliberations, to “continue to advance the work of the region to the benefit of Caribbean people.
“This conference will come to be remembered as one in which we laid the footsteps for a number of key decisions,” she said, emphasising that many of these decisions “must have relevance to our people”.
She said she regards as one of the most significant initiatives benefiting Caribbean people is the work undertaken by Grenada’s prime minister regarding roaming charges across the region.
“The conference has agreed that Prime Minister [Dr Keith] Mitchell’s technical committee will now meet with the telecommunication companies and we will await the final implementation of the regime, as well as the other areas of digital governance [for] which Prime Minister Mitchell has responsibility.”
Mottley said, as a result of the CSME, the regional leaders had discussed a number of issues, adding, “we are firm of the view that we need to enhance the governance mechanisms.”
She said, as a result, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has been tasked to pull on the technical working groups whose recommendations may have to be revisited again “because of the need for us to guarantee implementation across all the member states.
“To that extent, therefore, we anticipate that a report will come to the next heads of government meeting that will review those technical working groups that came out of the Rose Hall Declaration in Montego Bay in 2003”.
She said the leaders have also asked Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who has lead responsibility for free movement within the quasi-Caricom Cabinet, to “bring back up a review of all of the processes to further simplify how people move and whether there should be further categories of persons who should be allowed to move…”
She said she expects the report will be presented to regional leaders in July at their annual summit.
Mottley said another aspect of the CSME was the “comprehensive report” undertaken by the regional private sector and the Caribbean Congress of Labour that had been presented to the meeting, describing it “as one of the most pleasing things to me”.
“The report that came sets out a pathway towards our being able to work towards substituting 25 per cent of our food import bill, which at the current moment stands at about US$5 billion,” she said, adding “that we would look to cut out 25 per cent of that within the next five years.
On the issue of crime and violence across the region, Mottley said that the leaders had come to the realisation that it is not a matter strictly for governments and, as a result, would be inviting other stakeholders to make contributions to dealing with the situation.
“To that extent we believe that it is critical that we have full and frank discussions about how we as a region will begin to contain the difficulties that individual communities and countries are experiencing because of a change in behaviour, a change in values, a change in attitudes.”
She said Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who has lead responsibility for security, has agreed to host the first such meeting and it is hoped that it will take place “in the near future, but we will await the Secretariat’s communication as to what is convenient for everyone”.
It is everyone’s task to build a resilient Caribbean Community, agreed the region’s Heads of State attending the 31st Caricom Meeting, which concluded this Wednesday in Barbados, the host country of the event.
The deliberations of the two-day meeting took place against a backdrop of global uncertainty, including growing threats to multilateralism, the spread of tensions and volatility stemming from unresolved conflicts and the acceleration of the devastating effects of climate change, CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque said on Tuesday.
This reality “demands that we act collectively to overcome the obstacles we face. The international environment is increasingly hostile and demands more than ever that we come together to secure and promote our interests as a Community,” LaRocque said.
That is why curbing crime and violence, and ensuring the security of each country in the region are the themes of this 31st meeting in Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados.
“Maximizing the use of technologies for our development with innovation and the dynamism of young people, combating crime and violence with the contribution of ideas and actions from civil society, and successfully conducting trade negotiations with third countries are our greatest challenges in this 2020,” said the Secretary-General on the first day of the event.
LaRocque added that securing our financial sector, safeguarding our fiscal sovereignty, protecting the health of our people, and expanding our reach abroad are imperatives for the region in the new year.
“We must all do our part to prevent the epidemic of chronic non-communicable diseases and the spread of the global viruses that threaten to engulf us.
The latest of these, the coronavirus, “has been deadly, claiming over a thousand lives worldwide so far and proving difficult to contain,” he reflected, noting that no cases have been reported in CARICOM of the deadly virus that had its outbreak in China in late 2019.