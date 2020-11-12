BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project, which has entered its second phase, is currently undergoing the most challenging stage from Camps round-a-bout to the airport round-a-bout, according to Chief Engineer and Project Manager for the Road Rehabilitation Project, George Gilbert.

“We have a number of activities taking place in that corridor,” said Gilbert. “We have The Cable there, taking the opportunity to upgrade its fibre optic lines. They are excavating and laying new ducts for their new fibre optic cable … in addition to that, we have SKELEC who is relocating poles at the same time, and also doing upgrade work.

“We have FLOW who is in the same corridor. We have the Water Department which is changing out some of its lines and making new connections, repairing connections and upgrading the work in the very same corridor,” said Gilbert.

“In addition, we have a small contractor, Prime Construction, which is laying sidewalks and drains,” said Gilbert. “The main contractor, Surrey Paving and Aggregates, is doing the main part of the work, removing the asphalt, removing the base, laying a new sub-base and laying a new asphalt surface.”

The public is advised against using Cayon Street and Wellington Road, and to make use of the Bay Road and highways if possible.

Mr. Gilbert said there have been some setbacks due to the magnitude of rain and the large numbers of players involved in that corridor. He emphasised that all those involved will work together to ensure speedy completion.