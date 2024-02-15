Major Advancements In The New Cayon Well Signals A Leap Towards Solving Water Scarcity In The Community

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Honourable Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, provided a significant update on the progress of the New Cayon Well project. The project, which is now in its advanced stages, marks a pivotal development in addressing the long-standing water scarcity issues faced by the Cayon community and its surrounding areas.

“The well has actually now been connected to our water system and is undergoing testing. However, due to the amount of water that we have found in the well, we will actually need a larger pump,” said Minister Maynard at the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers, held at the NEMA Conference Room on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Minister Maynard said that Bedrock Exploration Development Technologies St. Kitts Ltd (BEAD) has confirmed the procurement of a pump which is expected to arrive in St. Kitts and Nevis within one to two weeks. Once installed, it will enable the permanent activation of the Cayon well, significantly addressing the long-standing water issues in Cayon.

The Cayon Well project not only signifies a milestone in local infrastructure development but also sets a precedence for sustainability and environmental stewardship. The minister confirmed that a second set of tests on the potability of the water have been completed, with results meeting all World Health Organization (WHO) standards, ensuring the community’s access to safe and clean drinking water.

The implications of this project extend beyond Cayon, with expectations to benefit adjacent communities.

“Because of the size of the well, we are hoping that it will reach other communities close by,” said Minister Maynard, adding that this expansion will alleviate the water demand pressures across a broader area, enhancing the quality of life for many residents.

In addition to the well’s development, he said that the ministry is undertaking the procurement of a million-gallon storage tank in the Cayon area. This strategic investment is designed to secure sufficient water reserves for the present needs and accommodate the community’s growth over the next 30 years.

“Once we get this water into Cayon, we will be able to take some of the water that normally goes to Cayon and go to other communities,” stated Minister Maynard, highlighting the project’s potential to redistribute water resources more effectively across the island.

Discovered in August 2023 after drilling activities by Bedrock Exploration Development Technologies St. Kitts Ltd., the well is anticipated to supply between 700,000 and one (1) million gallons of water daily.