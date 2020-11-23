CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Department of Community Development will combine two Christmas Season events this year. The “Miracle on Main Street” and “Christmas in the Capital,” will be held on December 2, in an all-day event at the Memorial Square in Charlestown.

Mrs. Janette Meloney, Director of the Department of Community Development said the event will be held from midday.

“This event…should culminate at 8 p.m.,” said Mrs. Meloney. “We will light the Christmas tree in Charlestown. There will be a mixture of the Christmas sports, which we all know as the Masquerade and Johnny Walker, along with singing, dancing and poems.”

Mrs. Meloney explained the changes which will take place considering the COVID-19 protocols.

“For this year, I want you all to volunteer to be a part of The Miracle or to be part of Christmas in the Square,” said Mrs. Meloney. “If you can sing, if you can say a poem, or you can dance, whatever you can do; you have a small group in your church or whatever group you may have and you want to do a performance, this is the time for you to come and showcase your talent…

“We are going to have time slots for each group to perform,” she said. “If you come at midday and your time is from 12:00 to 12: 10, you will perform there and you can leave. That way we won’t have a mass gathering, because we have to take social distancing into consideration. We want to have you for Christmas, so that’s why we have to change it up so that we can also protect each other while we enjoy ourselves.”

Any persons or groups interested in participating in the Miracle on Main Street/Christmas in the Capital event can call the Department of Community Development at 469-1768; or 469-5521, ext.: 2185 or 2188.