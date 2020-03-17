LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Country House #20, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, War of Will #1, ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione , Maximum Security #7, ridden by jockey Luis Saez and Code of Honor #13, ridden by jockey John Velazquez fight for position in the final turn during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • NASCAR postpones races: The stock car racing body has postponed races in the national circuits, and will hold a full season when it resumes in May.
  • Kentucky Derby postponed: The Derby will be postponed until September 5. At this point, it’s not clear how the postponement may affect the other Triple Crown races.
  • UFC postpones next three fights: The Ultimate Fighting Championship will postpone its next three events, which were scheduled to take place March 21, March 28 and April 11.
  • WWE to hold WrestleMania without audience: World Wrestling Entertainment announced it will hold WrestleMania without fans. WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest event of the year, and typically draws tens of thousands of fans.
  • NBA suspends season: The National Basketball Association announced it would suspend its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.
  • NCAA pulls plug on March Madness: The National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled its Division I basketball tournament — and the biggest annual event in college basketball — as well as other winter and spring NCAA championships.
  • MLB calls off spring training: Major League Baseball will cancel its remaining spring training schedule and delay Opening Day — scheduled for March 26 — by at least two weeks.
  • MLS sidelines games: Major League Soccer will suspend its season for 30 days while it reevaluates the impact of the coronavirus.
  • US Soccer calls off games: US Soccer canceled games for the Men’s and Women’s National Teams through April.
  • NHL suspends season: The National Hockey League said it would suspend its season, effective immediately, and added that it shares locker rooms and facilities with the NBA.
  • PGA Tour cancels events: The PGA Tour has canceled the Players Championship, and Augusta National Golf Club has postponed the Masters, which was set to tee off on April 9.
  • Boston Marathon postponed: The Boston Marathon has been postponed until September 14. It was scheduled to take place on April 20.

