- NASCAR postpones races: The stock car racing body has postponed races in the national circuits, and will hold a full season when it resumes in May.
- Kentucky Derby postponed: The Derby will be postponed until September 5. At this point, it’s not clear how the postponement may affect the other Triple Crown races.
- UFC postpones next three fights: The Ultimate Fighting Championship will postpone its next three events, which were scheduled to take place March 21, March 28 and April 11.
- WWE to hold WrestleMania without audience: World Wrestling Entertainment announced it will hold WrestleMania without fans. WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest event of the year, and typically draws tens of thousands of fans.
- NBA suspends season: The National Basketball Association announced it would suspend its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.
- NCAA pulls plug on March Madness: The National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled its Division I basketball tournament — and the biggest annual event in college basketball — as well as other winter and spring NCAA championships.
- MLB calls off spring training: Major League Baseball will cancel its remaining spring training schedule and delay Opening Day — scheduled for March 26 — by at least two weeks.
- MLS sidelines games: Major League Soccer will suspend its season for 30 days while it reevaluates the impact of the coronavirus.
- US Soccer calls off games: US Soccer canceled games for the Men’s and Women’s National Teams through April.
- NHL suspends season: The National Hockey League said it would suspend its season, effective immediately, and added that it shares locker rooms and facilities with the NBA.
- PGA Tour cancels events: The PGA Tour has canceled the Players Championship, and Augusta National Golf Club has postponed the Masters, which was set to tee off on April 9.
- Boston Marathon postponed: The Boston Marathon has been postponed until September 14. It was scheduled to take place on April 20.