SKN Government on the brink

While there is no confirmation if any Cabinet members have resigned, the Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mark Brantley has said that they have written to the Governor-General to indicate that the Prime Minister “does not command the support of the majority of elected members”.

Brantley in a public address said the efforts to save Team Unity as constructed was “an exercise in futility.”

Brantley, who with Shawn Richards, gave the Prime Minister a deadline of Wednesday, April 20th to resolve issues they would have put forward, said they received an 18-page response at 1:00 am on Thursday.

Brantley said they believed there has been “no effort to compromise” to save Team Unity.

“To that end, we have activated other measures.”

He said they would have written to the Governor-General to inform him that the Prime Minister does not command the support of the majority of elected members.

Brantley said all options were on the table, but he was not aware of any resignations by any cabinet members.

“For our part, we are committed to the service of our people.”

He said he still feels a resolution can be had.

“I believe even now, but I believe people must come in good faith.”

Brantley however did not indicate which parliamentarians may have signed off on the letter sent to the Governor-General.