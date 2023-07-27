MALICIOUS DAMAGE: JUVENILE TRIO IDENTIFIED

- Advertisement -

The three people responsible for a slew of events involving passing automobiles on the F. T. Williams Highway and deliberate damage have been located by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

The perpetrators were caught and revealed to be three juvenile males thanks to the invaluable assistance offered by the public.

The three male minors were hauled to the Basseterre Police Station by their respective guardians on July 26 and July 27, 2023. Each of the minor suspects was exposed to a detailed interview by the police in front of their guardians.

The adolescents were released into the hands of their guardians following the conclusion of the interviews. The Child Justice Board will now be notified of their cases.