Man Arrested Over Murder of Former Scotland Hotel Manager at St Lucia Bar

A man has been arrested over the killing of a former Aberdeen, Scotland hotel boss in St Lucia, according to local sources.

Donnie McKinnon, 48, and his friend Peter Jackson, 72, had met for a drink on the balcony of Steve’s bar on Market Road, Soufriere when a masked gunman opened fire on Saturday, December 3.

Donnie was pronounced dead at the scene while Peter, from Lancashire, was injured and taken to hospital. Local sources claims police have since detained a man, believed to be in his 30s, on suspicion of murder.

The Daily Record reports that the man was picked up at an address in Soufriere yesterday afternoon, with neighbours who witnessed the arrest saying that the suspect went willingly with officers.

Donnie is believed to have moved to St Lucia 13 years ago and was manager of Soufriere Estate, a 2,000 acre former working plantation on the Caribbean island.

Before emigrating, he was general manager at the well-known Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen between 2007 and 2009.It is understood freelance photographer Peter had lived in St Lucia for more than 30 years and previously worked as the director of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation.

Speaking to the St Lucia Times, one local resident said: “Everyone knew them. They were community people. This is sad.”

Following the attack, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a British man who has been injured in St Lucia.”

A spokeswoman for the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa said following Donnie’s death: “All of us at the Marcliffe Hotel are devastated to hear of the death of Donnie McKinnon in such terrible and violent circumstances.

“We are all part of the Marcliffe family – staff past and present – and to lose Donnie in such a way has deeply saddened us all.

“We will remember him as the lovely, unassuming and very popular guy we all knew; he will be sorely missed. We send our love and condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.”