Man Bites Croc, Survives Attack.

An Australian farmer says he is lucky to be alive after beating off a crocodile attack by biting back.
Cattle producer Colin Deveraux has spent a month in hospital after being bitten by the 3.2m (10ft) saltwater crocodile in the Northern Territory.
Mr Deveraux said his ordeal began after he stopped at a billabong (lake) while he was travelling to build fencing near the Finniss River last month.
“It was a big grab and he shook me like a rag doll and took off back into the water, pulling me in,” he told ABC.
Mr Deveraux told ABC he first tried kicking the crocodile in the ribs with his other foot – before biting the reptile back.
“I leapt away and took off with great steps up to where my car was. He chased me for a bit, maybe four metres, but then stopped.”
Mr Deveraux said he used a towel and some rope to stop the bleeding in his leg, before his brother drove him 130km (80 miles) north to the Royal Darwin Hospital.
“Biggest problem was having to clear out all the bad bacteria [from the wound] … so all of the billabong water full of mud, goose s**t, duck s**t, and crocodile teeth marks,” he said.
“It [my foot and leg] was opened up bad and over 10 days in a row, I think, they had to flush it.”
“If he [the crocodile] had bitten me somewhere else it would have been different,” he said.
“It means I’ve got to change what I do. I’ve been walking around that swamp country too long fixing fences and living life, but it’s opened my eyes.”
He received a skin graft earlier this month and said he could feel his toes, and doctors were hopeful he could walk out of hospital this week after almost a month in hospital.
According to the local government, crocodiles are the basis for an important industry in the Northern Territory and are protected by law.
The last fatal crocodile attack happened in April this year on the Kennedy River in Cape York Peninsula, Queensland.
