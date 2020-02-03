Sunday, police charged 28-year-old K’Shando Saunders of Dorset Village for the murder of Kennedy Isles who was fatally wounded in the Newtown area Jan. 24.

Saunders is currently in Police custody.

It had been reported investigations revealed 28-year-old Isles of Taylor’s Village, who resided at Sandown Road, was outside his home when he was approached by an armed assailant who opened fire at him. He was wounded several times about the body and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. Members of the Forensic Unit processed the scene. A post-mortem examination conducted by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov on the body concluded the cause of death was a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Several persons had been taken into Police custody last week to assist with investigations, it was reported.