The manufacturing sector in St. Kitts and Nevis registered a very strong performance in 2019, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris reported at his monthly press conference Wednesday while presented figures from the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) that point to an increase in manufacturing exports.

“We recorded 69,695 tons of merchandise, up 43,786 tons over the 25,909 tons realized in 2018 for a massive 169 percent growth in manufacturing exports year on year,” the prime minister said, adding the manufacturing enclave sector also realized increased employment numbers.

This was led by the expansion of production lines at Kajola Kristada Ltd. which saw an increase in workers from 115 to 222.Over 1084 persons are employed in the sector.

“We are so proud of our workers in the manufacturing sector who are very skilled and very industrious,” Prime Minister Harris said.