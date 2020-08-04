(AP). Families across the socio-economic and demographic spectrum in America are facing the terrifying prospect of becoming homeless.

“I don’t have any money coming in. I don’t have nothing. I don’t know what to do. … My heart is so heavy.” That’s what one African American woman, who owes thousands of dollars in back rent and faces eviction in New Orleans after she lost her banquet porter job, told AP.

She has yet to receive her stimulus check and has not been approved for unemployment benefits. Her family is getting by with food stamps and the charity of neighbors.

Housing advocates fear they could see a wave of evictions in the coming months, hitting low-income and middle-class families, as states end moratoriums put in place during the pandemic, report Regina Garcia Cano and Michael Casey.

One study estimates that as many as 23 million Americans are at risk of being evicted. Now, tenants across the country are starting to crowd courtrooms — or appearing virtually — detailing how the virus has upended their lives, from eliminating their jobs to making them and their families ill.