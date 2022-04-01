Many Still Getting Covid, New Variant, Long-Term Conditions, World Covid Stats, More

Ivermectin, the anti-parasitic drug promoted by right wing pundits as a cure for COVID-19, officially does not work, newly published research shows.

A study published on Wednesday found the use of ivermectin to combat COVID-19 did not lead to reduced hospitalization.

In Brazil, 3,515 people participated in a study where a group received ivermectin, a group received a placebo and another group received a different form of treatment for COVID-19.

The study, posted in The New England Journal of Medicine, says the results concluded ivermectin does not lower the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization.

“Treatment with ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital due to progression of Covid-19 or of prolonged emergency department observation among outpatients with an early diagnosis of Covid-19,” the study states.

The study found in the intention-to-treatment population, 14.7 percent in the ivermectin group had to go to the hospital compared to 16.3 percent in the placebo group.

“The probability that the percentage of patients with a primary-outcome event was lower in the ivermectin group than in the placebo group did not meet the prespecified threshold for superiority in any of these three trial populations,” according to the study.

WORLD COVID STATS

Coronavirus Cases:

488,687,261

Deaths:

6,167,243

Recovered:

423,702,866
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Latest News

April 1 (GMT)

Updates

  • 48,047 new cases and 87 new deaths in Japan [source]

 

