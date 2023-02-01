Marcella Liburd Sworn in as First Female Governor General of St. Kitts & Nevis

Former government minister, Marcella Liburd was sworn in as the first female governor-general of St. Kitts-Nevis, a government statement said.

“This is a historic moment for our Federation as she will be the first female governor general,” the statement said, adding that Liburd will succeed Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton.

Liburd has served the twin-island federation in various capacities, as a teacher, lawyer, legislator, Speaker of the National Assembly and as a government minister.

She obtained her Bachelor of Laws with honors in 1992 from the Norman Manley Law School where she continued her education, earning a Legal Education Certificate in 1994.

The government statement said Liburd “has piloted several legislations over the years including the Domestic Violence Act and Equal Pay Act. In 2011, Ms. Liburd was nominated among prominent women for her contributions to the development of gender equality”.

In 2013, Liburd became the first female to be elected as chairperson of the ruling St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party in its then 81-year history.

Liburd served as the governor general’s deputy in September last year and the statement said, “her appointment by His Majesty King Charles III is historic”.

