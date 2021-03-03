CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — A number of International Women’s Month activities will be held by The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). The event is celebrated annually in March.

Activities are planned during March to celebrate women as leaders, according to Ms. Latoya Jeffers, NIA Assistant Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs.

“On March 7, we will worship at the St. Pauls Anglican Church at 9 a.m. The attire for this service is white,” said Ms. Jeffers. “On March 8, which is actually International Women’s Day, we will celebrate by wearing yellow. We invite the public to wear something yellow on this day. The ‘Women in Construction Group’ will have a display in the Memorial Square on the same day.

“The theme for that day is ‘Women in Leadership- lifting up each other one woman at a time,” she said.

Other activities include:

March 23, a non-traditional ‘Occupation for Women Seminar,’ at the Gender Affairs conference room;

March 27, a Women’s Month Award Ceremony at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre;

March 27, a Women in Leadership Forum at the St. Pauls Anglican Church Hall; and

March 27, a ‘Hats, Gloves and Heels Event’ at the Botanical Gardens.

Ms. Jeffers encouraged women to apply for the Earth University Scholarship, for which the application deadline has been extended. This also falls under the International Women’s Month activities.

“The Earth University Scholarship is being offered because of Women’s Month and we want as many persons as possible to fill in an application,” said Ms. Jeffers. “The deadline has been extended to March 15, so there’s still time for to apply, so please take advantage of this opportunity.”

The International Women’s Day 2021 campaign theme is #ChooseToChallenge. People are asked to choose a challenge to call out gender bias and inequality, and choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements to collectively help create an inclusive world.