Daily Mail– Mariah Carey is the first artist to ever score No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 over a span of four decades. So it comes as no surprise that she pulled out all the stops to welcome in 2020.

The megastar singer took to her Instagram to share a cute Instagram Boomerang of herself enjoying the fireworks with eight-year-old twins – Moroccan and Monroe – while celebrating New Year’s in the exotic Dominican Republic.



Mariah looked every bit the bombshell as she sported a glittering silver gown while on the balcony of her Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana VIP suite.

The Fantasy hitmaker was festive as always as she sported a matching silver ‘Happy New Year’ crown.

Mariah’s blonde locks were worn down into waves which flowed over her shoulder as she donned complementary make-up topped off with a swipe of shiny pink lip.