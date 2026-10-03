Marie-Grace Michel Appointed International Banking Regulator in Nevis

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CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 2, 2026)

Marie-Grace Michel has been appointed Regulator, International Banking, at the Nevis Branch of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC), as the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) moves to further strengthen oversight of the island’s financial services sector.

Michel assumed the position on October 1, taking over from Phil Jones, who was instrumental in developing the regulatory framework for international banking in Nevis. Jones has since transitioned to a new role focused on establishing the framework for the online gaming sector.

The appointment comes against the backdrop of continued efforts by the NIA to strengthen the Nevis Financial Services Regulation and Supervision Department and support the development of the island’s international banking industry.

Michel brings experience across banking, auditing, financial services, financial crimes risk management and Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) compliance. Her international experience is expected to add further capacity to Nevis’ regulatory framework as the jurisdiction responds to changing international standards and expectations.

She also holds an accounting qualification and a Master of Business Administration (MBA), combining financial expertise with a broader understanding of business management and strategy.

The NIA said it is confident that Michel’s experience will complement the work of the FSRC and help maintain a strong regulatory environment that supports the integrity, resilience and continued growth of Nevis’ financial services sector.

Her appointment is also aligned with the Administration’s broader efforts to position Nevis as a major financial services centre while ensuring that the jurisdiction remains responsive to developments within the international financial services industry.

Source: NIA