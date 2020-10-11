BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The Marine Resource Sector within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is seeing major developments, according to Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, said in his ‘World Food Day’ speech on October 10.

“The increased registration of fishermen and the contribution to this sector are being supported by the Department of Marine Resources,” said Hon. Jeffers. He highlighted an example of this support bringing to light the establishment of a marketing partnership between RAMS and the Basseterre Fisheries Complex (BFC).

“This partnership provides excellent opportunity for our local fishermen,” said Jeffers. “The BFC, with the support of our local fishermen, provides 1,000 pounds of plate size fish each week to both Rams Trading Limited (RAMS) supermarkets in Bird Rock and Buckley’s locations. The arrangement started in September and it has yielded dividends for the BFC and the fisherfolks in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“The BFC has increased its revenue stream as a result of the arrangement and fishers from all landing sites in St. Kitts and Nevis now have a guaranteed market for plate size fish,” said the minister. “The Department of Marine Resources has finalized the tender documents for new equipment in September with the Japan International Cooperation System (JICS).”

“This grant aid project will provide new equipment, weighing scales, fish filleting machines, band saws, and ice processing machines to BFC and the Nevis Fishermen’s Marketing Supply Cooperative to improve the service offered to fishers and customers while improving the revenue-generating ability of those institutions,” he said.

“It would provide a fishing vessel and depth gauges that would assist in marine research, ecosystem management, and enforcement. The project is valued at 1.5 million USD,” said Jeffers.